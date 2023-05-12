Oguta Orashi River Development Project Flagged-Off

.As Osibanjo, Oni Of Ife, Capt Iheancho, Anyanwu Grace Occasion

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

History was made yesterday political heavy weights in Nigeria; particularly chieftains of APC came to witness the flag off of Oguta Orash, River Development Project by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo.

Speaking during the Flag Off of the project, Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo said that Governor Hope Uzodinma is a visionary leader who has the interest of the Imo people at heart.

He noted that in 1914 the British was the people who started trading in the Orashi River, on slave trade, that is a good development for the project to be done for the smooth run of development and employment.

Prof Osinbajo added that the project is collaboration between Imo State government and the Federal Government, stating that the project will bring radical transformation for the South East and Nigeria in general.

Earlier in his speech, the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma said that he is happy and joyous that his dream has come true with the flag of ceremony of the dragging of Oguta Orashi River Development Project.

The Governor added that his expatiation has come to reality with the support of the Federal Government for the development of the area and for the progress of the state and Nigeria.

He outlined some of his achievements with to include Location of Naval Base in Imo state, Upgrade of Federal University Teaching Hospital, Alvan, to Federal University of Education among others

Uzodinma used the opportunity to thank the President, Muhammad Buhari for his support in restoring Imo from bandits, those who has be holding Imo in hostage.

“Through the mercy of God the project has seen the light and has come to stay in the state”.

He also said that he has sold the seed of economic development and employment for our people

Contributing, the Obi of Onitsha Eze Igwe Alfred Achabe , said that he is not suppressed that Governor Hope Uzodinma will embark on such a huge project, according to him he has known him to have interest in the things that will promote and protect his people, even when he was a senator.

He used the opportunity to ask him to continue with his good work that God will strengthen him to fulfill all his desire for Imo people.

Some of the Personalities that graced the ceremony include Senator Chris Anyanwu, Capt Emmanuel Iheancho, Former Governor Godson Ohakim, Engr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Oni of Ife, and Speaker Imo State House of Assembly among others.

High point of the ceremony was cutting of Oguta Orashi River Development Project tape for the flag of the project