Imo Entrepreneur, Ochemba Tasks Journalists On Effective Reportage

By Amaechi Chidinma

Imo State business mogul cum enterpreneur, Hon. JohnPaul Ochemba, has charged Imo State Journalists to be unbiased in their reportage and be objective in reporting events.

Hon Ochemba made this known while interacting with newsmen at Rockview hotels Owerri over the weekend said media reports such as “IMO on fire ” can scare away investors

Speaking on insecurity in Imo State he , maintained that it is targeted at drawing the state backwards socially and economically by those he mentioned are allergic to goodness, peace, comfort, holistic prosperity and thorough development geared toward distracting good governance.

Hon Ochemba urged journalists to stop writing and publishing false information against Imo State in order not to deceive the public, as well as put fear in them, advising media professionals to be fair, accurate and neutral in the reportage to portray a good image of Imo State, and woo tourists and investors.

Hon Ochemba express dismay, that tourists and investors are very scared of visiting and doing business in the state due to false insecurity alert, wondering why people play politics with a serious issue as insecurity and banditry. In his words, “Imo State is not on fire. It is falsehood, misleading information, targeted at scaring away tourists and investors from the state thereby drawing the state backwards. I hereby urge journalists to be neutral in their report. Imo belongs to all of us. Governor Hope Uzodimma is working, look up to his good works, report them, rather than dishing out falsehood to the public. There is peace in Imo. Let all hands be on deck to rehabilitate, reconstruct and recover our state so that joy and prosperity will be vastly enjoyed by all persons. Imo is not burning. Investors, tourists and others should disregard every information about Imo being ridden with insecurity”, he submitted.

Hon Ochemba also reminded that the citizens are the one suffering the effect and outcome of the bad image being portrayed.