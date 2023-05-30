Imo Govt Commences Sensitization Against Drugs In Secondary Schools

…We Need To Catch Them Young Before Drug Does -SA Health

Imo State Government has commenced school to school sensitization of young ones on the dangers of drug abuse.

The latest in the series took place last Thursday, when the Special Adviser to Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on Health, Dr. Lina Okereke led a high powered delegation to two Schools in Ahiazu Mbaise, Viz Uhi Community Secondary School, Uhi and Nna (Obodo) Ahiara Comprehensive Secondary School, Obodo Ahiara, where she lectured and sensitized the large gathering of students, organized by their principals and teachers on the numerous dangers of drug abuse.

The Special Adviser on Health said the programme was a programme of the state government, in partnership with “Drug Free World Africa, designed to catch the youths, especially of school age, young before drugs catch them.

She said drug peddlers and peer groups use lies to lure young ones into drugs and the children easily fall for them as they are tender at heart and easily fall for such deceptions, but if they are equipped with the right knowledge at the early stage, they will be able to take the right decision when the deceivers approach them.

She defined drug abuse as the use of illegal drugs, or the use of drugs without doctors prescription or over the counter medication, which is often out of what it is intended, adding that it also includes the inhalation of household or industrial materials, to create a favourable impact of the brain.

“They are taking these things in order to create a form of favourable impact that will challenge their brain, but when they keep doing it, they get addicted to drugs”.

She said that statistically the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime report shows that Nigeria has one of the highest prevalence of Drug Abuse in West Africa. That 14.5% Nigerians are presently engulfed in drug abuse and that this portends a negative influence for the future of our communities.

The renowned health expert called for the support of all and sundry to help in driving the message down to the young ones, calling on parents, teachers and society at large to see the young ones who are abusing drugs as people who need help and not as criminals.

She solicited the support of Local Government chairmen, traditional rulers, Non Governmental and faith based organisations, captains of industry, good spirited individuals, to come forward and support the programme for the betterment of the future generation.

Dr. Okereke appreciated an NGO -Drug Free World Africa which she serves as its country representative in Nigeria for being the first NGO supporting the programme, reemphasizing the call on others to follow suit.

Responding to question on the involvement of the governor in funding the programme, the SA first used the opportunity to enumerate some of the achievements of the governor in health sector such as; Provision of Mobile clinics for door-to-door health services, institution of free health insurance scheme for Imolites, restoration of accreditations for medical courses of Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH), which led to the graduation of medical students stagnated for twelve years, securing the transformation of FMC, Owerri to Federal University Teaching Hospital, reactivation of health centres in the 305 political Wards of the state, among numerous others.

“All these things are health related transformations, programmes to make Imolites healthy, to enjoy the dividends of democracy he has lavished on the state, we are optimistic that as soon as we bring the programme to his notice he will sponsor it”.

In their separate remarks, the Assistant Secretary Amuzi Progressive Union, Ezinna Onyeananam Oliver who represented the town union, Principal SS, Mr Ndugbu Declan Chibuzo, Principal JSS, Mrs Iwuagwu Rosemary Ure, Vice Principal SS, Nwokoro Donald; of Uhi Community Secondary School and Ojiegbu Angela C_ Principal SS and Mr Nwachukwu Hyginus E Principal JSS of Nna Ahiara Comprehensive Secondary School, described the programme as a very important one and requested that it be made a regular one, calling on government to create centres in local governments, to carry out the needed regular campaigns.

They observed that the Governor appoints the right people in the right positions, as his aids are people who know their jobs, saying that what Dr. Lina Okereke taught the students on Health& drug abuse was so easing, asking her to please come again as the students are so happy and appreciated the teaching.

In their separate vote of thanks, school functionaries of the two schools; Madu Agnes and Ikechi Dominion of Uhi Community Secondary School and Ogezi Comfort of Nna Comprehensive Secondary School appreciated the governor and SA Health, as well as Drug Free World Africa for bringing the enlightenment campaign down to them.

While promising never to involve themselves in drug abuse, they joined their voices in the advocacy, both to their fellow students and the members of the society at large.