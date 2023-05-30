Christian Mandate Organization Endorses Uzodinma

By Innocent Osuoha

An organization of Christians under the umbrella of Christian Mandate Organization (CMO) has thrown her weight behind the second term bid of Governor Hope of Imo State by endorsement.

The endorsement which was made at the end of the Organization’s extra ordinary general meeting was witnessed by the State APC Deputy Chairman Dr Dan Ogu, State Woman Leader Hon Mrs Izuchi Duru, State Organizing Secretary Hon Ikechukwu Umesh and a host of others.

Reading the communique reached by the body and signed by the Excos and the twenty-seven LGA coordinators, the Christian Mandate Organization Chairman, Nze MC Amaechi, said the Organization was satisfied with the achievements of Governor Hope hence the endorsement.

The communiqué recalled that during the last eight months strike by ASUU, the Uzodinma-led administration paid the University Staff irrespective of the ” no work, no pay” by the federal government and some States.

The Organization eulogized the Governor for promptly paying pensioners their dues including his recent resolve to pay them their gratuities.

On massive road infrastructural development and social amenities, they observed he had set records which they said are in line with what the Christian Mandate Organization stood for.

Reacting after Nze Amaechi had delivered the communiqué to him, Dr Dan Ogu thanked them for the honour done the Governor and urged members of the body to continually pray for the Governor.

He assured he would personally handover the communiqué to the Governor adding that the administration would always carry them along in the scheme of things.

Speaking too, Hon Mrs Duru appealed to women to support the administration because of its gender friendly stance. He then asked women to ensure they got their Imo State Security number currently going on.