9th IMHA Valedictory Session: Oriji Princegeorge Rolls Out Glowing Tribute To Obiefule

By Onyekachi Eze

“For that which has a beginning, must surely have an end”.

The above phrase succinctly brings to mind the official end of a political dispensation in the Imo State House of Assembly.

The present 9th House of the Imo State Parliament was inaugurated in June 2019 after the polls.

Amongst Lawmakers who made a come back after their first tenure was Hon. Chief Mrs. Ngozi S.M Obiefule, of Isu State Constituency.

While Rt. Hon. Obiefule’s first tenure began in 2015, and rounded up in 2019, due to her outstanding, sterling performance as a first timer in the State Legislature, her Isu Constituents had no better option than to massively support her for a re-election.

To the glory of God, the second tenure which the female agile parliamentarian didn’t undermine the precepts of the mandate of her people as usual didn’t fail in delivering her campaign promises.

However, as the 9th Imo State House of Assembly draws the curtains after a successful 4-year dispensation (June 2019-June 2023) today, Friday June 9th, 2023, one of Hon. Ngozi Obiefule’s beneficiaries, Oriji Princegeorge O.

(Nwachigoziri) has passionately penned down a glowing tribute to celebrate the successful completion of two tenures by his Boss, Principal, Benefactress, and a Mother.

In an emotion ladden message obtained by TRUMPETA Newspaper, he did not only eulogize Rt Hon Ngozi Obiefule for remaining resolute to the calling of being a Representative, but also attributed her as a heroine, under whose tenures the voice of Isu State Constituency was heard.

The woman Lawmaker of repute was also tipped as best among equals, the Mother-General of the 8th and 9th House, respectively.

According to him, Obiefule remains the most active and vibrant parliamentarian the past two Houses (8th, 9th) ever had.

Oriji Princegeorge’s letter to Rt Hon Chief Mrs Ngozi Obiefule reads thus;

“Valedictory session wishes:

“Dear mummy, Rt. Honorable Chief Mrs Ngozi S.M Obiefule, congratulations as you hand over the batton of Isu Representative today hale and hearty, with numerous evergreen successful achievements in the past 8 years of political journey.

“Just to summarize your 8 years of unflinching love for Isu LGA and Imo state, during your tenure as a legislator, Isu witnessed responsive, quality and effective representation; also, you have been integral to the important advances IMHA made particularly in the areas of direct human impacting bills and motions, speaking for the voiceless, standing for the weak, helping the poor and the ladder for youths advancement and self independence.

“Mummy you have represented as you want to be represented like you always say, it was our wish you continued because reward for good work is more work, but you rejected so as to pave way for another person to continue the good works, God bless you Nneoma.

“Congratulations your Excellency, Nneoma, the general, you came, you saw and you conquered.

From your son in Cyprus,

Oriji Princegeorge O.

(Nwachigoziri)”.