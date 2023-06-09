9th Imo Assembly Bow Out  

.As Lawmakers Hold Valedictory Session Amidst Emotions

By Onyekachi Eze

The four-year journey of current Members of the Imo State House of Assembly will today, June 9, 2023 come to an end with a valedictory session.

Lawmakers of the 9th House were inaugurated in June 2019 by the then Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who made the proclamation ritual.

Since then, the representatives had been on toes with the rigours of Law making, and oversight to the State.

Information obtained by Trumpeta Assembly Correspondent has it that in preparation for ushering in the 10th Assembly Members-elect, hence the valedictory session.

Slated to commence in the morning hours of today at the Assembly complex, the Speaker, Rt Hon Emeka Nduka, alongside the principal officers and other Lawmakers will observe their last Legislative practice in the hallowed Chamber of the Imo State House of Assembly.

Aside from the earlier two sacked Lawmakers who were elected same time with them through the declaration of vacancy on their seats by the ex Speaker, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh, Honorables Tochi Okereke of Ngor Okpala State Constituency, and Hon Obinna Okwara of Nkwerre would be missing in action.

While Okereke was substituted with Hon. Blyden Amajirionwu through a by-election process, Nkwerre seat remained vacant till the last day.

In a sad note and to be fondly remembered again was the Ideato North Legal luminary turned parliamentarian, a two timer, the late Hon. Innocent Arthur Egwim. Egwim started with his colleagues but unfortunately didn’t see the end to his second term in office. He was buried few weeks back.

However, for some of the Legislators, luck smiled on them once more and will be inaugurated alongside the freshers anytime next week, haven been reelected for either second or third term.

From the present political outcome of the 2023 Imo Assembly election, not making a comeback in the 10th House are; the Speaker, and member for Ehime Mbano, Rt Hon Emeka Nduka, Hon Johnson Duru (Ideato South), Hon Anyadike Nwosu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Hon Frank Ugboma (Oguta), Hon. Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North), Hon. Okey Onyekanma (Mbaitoli), Hon. Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu), Hon. Paschal Okolie (Orlu), Hon. Solomon Anukam (Owerri Municipal).

Others who will exit the Assembly complex after today include Honorables; Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano), Paul Emeziem (Onuimo), Michael Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte/Uboma), Blyden Amajirionwa (Ngor/Okpala), Herclus Okoro (Ohaji/Egbema), Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba), Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) and Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru).

Baring any unforeseen circumstances, among the seventeen to bid the IMHA Chamber farewell, some may have their way back at the end through the Court as case may be, while others may have to wait till 2027 to try their chances once again.

It was further gathered that inauguration of the 10th Assembly would be held coming week, tentatively on Tuesday June 13th by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

This will follow with an election of new Assembly Leadership with the ruling APC in the majority and Accord Party in the minority.