Uzodinma Deputy Slot; The Winners, The Losers

With the listing of Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the official Deputy Candidate to the Governor of Imo State in the November 11, 2023 election, some people have become winners, some the losers.

However, by the selection of Ekomaru, Governor Uzodinma has used one stone to kill two Birds.

He has returned the Deputy Governorship slot to Owerri Zone, where it has been, through his incumbent Deputy Prof Placid Njoku, who hails from Okwu, in Ikeduru LGA, Owerri Zone.

Again, Uzodinma has softened the hearts of the teeming female folks, who pleaded that he should give them sense of belonging by picking one of them as his Deputy.

Meanwhile, by picking Chinyere Ekomaru, Uzodinma has disappointed a lot of people who had hoped he would chose them as his Deputy.

Still, by picking Ekomaru, some people have become winners Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, rummoured to be the power behind selection of Mrs Ekomaru as Uzodinma’s Deputy.

Sources told Trumpeta that Uzodinma had approached Iwuanyanwu to give him a trusted Female from Owerri Zone, who will pair with him in the 2023 November Governorship election.

Chief Iwuanyanwu was said to have gone for Mrs Ekomaru, who is a wife to one of his Trusted Political Followers.

Also a winner is Chief (Bar) Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN) husband to Mrs Chinyere.

Chukwuma Ekomaru was a former Commissioner in Imo State and a former Governorship Aspirant under Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Winners include the Female Folks, whom the Governor has heard their cry by choosing one of them as his Deputy.

Among the winners is Mbaitoli LGA, from where Mrs Ekomaru comes from.

The Losers include Hon Chike Okafor, Chief Henry Njoku (Haritex), Hon Bede Eke, Mrs Ngozi Ekeji, whom sources said have been nursing the ambition of being Deputy to Uzodinma.

Chike Okafor, who is a member of House of Representatives, Trumpeta learnt had been mentioned in various circles as one of those who will deputise Uzodinma in 2023.

Chief Henry Njoku (Haritex) was rumoured to have had dreams of being a Deputy Governor of Imo State. Sources said this ambition had caused friction between Prof Placid Njoku, and the other Njoku from Owerri North.

It was said that Haritex was highly down cast when he was not announced as the Deputy Governorship candidate.

Trumpeta was told also that Hon Bede Eke had told his followers that one of the promises made to him by Uzodinma to dump PDP for APC a few weeks ago, was for the Deputy Governorship position.

Unfortunately, Uzodinma announced Ekomaru, and not Eke.

Mrs Ngozi Ekeji was tipped to be on the reckoning, following the chummy relationship between the family, with the Governor, where the husband is Deputy Chief of Staff (Chief Patrick Ekeji) and wife Special Adviser SA to the Governor.

With latest development, Uzodinma has finally rested the issue of his Deputy in the November 11, 2023 Imo Governorship Election.