Biafra: Tinubu Urged To Disregard Buhari’s Ignominy, Release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to ignore the ignominy of his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s Special Counsel, made the call while describing Buhari’s disregard for the rule of law as staggering.

Ejimakor noted that Kanu’s continued detention without charges was a disregard for the rule of law.

Tweeting, Ejimakor wrote: “From today to the next few days, I will do a series of Tweets inspired by Onyendu MNK when I last visited him on Thursday.

“It’s his wish that I do so & I shall comply enthusiastically. Here’s the first Tweet: ‘Detention without any charge is the defining feature of a banana republic.

“The Buhari regime’s disregard for basic tenets of the rule of law is staggering. President Tinubu should not emulate such ignominy.

“When you don’t have any charge against a man, you free him. The continued detention of MNK without any charge is illegal & against the Law,” parts of the tweet read.