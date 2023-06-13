NASS Inauguration: Imo APC Loses Two In Ghastly Accident, Others Injured

Tragedy struck on Monday as members of the All Progressives Congress from Imo State who were travelling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday died in an auto crash.

Our correspondent gathered that the bus they were travelling in had a head-on collision with another bus at Agbor in Delta State.

Several sources told our correspondent that three persons in the bus had been confirmed dead, while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to hospitals.

Two males from the Amaraku community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state and a female from the Ogbor community in the same LGA died in the auto crash.

A chieftain of the party, who doesn’t want to be mentioned, said that the victims were the coordinators of the Senator-elect for Imo North, Patrick Ndubueze, and the House of Representatives member-elect for Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Mirriam Onuoha.

The source said, “Three persons died while others who sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals. Their bus had a head-on collision with another bus and three persons, two males and a female, died. Two males from Amaraku community and a female from Ogbor community all in the Isiala Mbano LGA.

“They were travelling in two buses. It is a sad development. The party is saddened by the development. It is a sad commentary and we pray God accepts their souls.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the APC in the state, Cajetan Duke, confirmed the development.

While describing the incident as “sad,” the party’s spokesperson said that only two persons had been confirmed dead by the party.