Kanu ‘Papilo’ Nwankwo In Abia, Salutes Gov Otti On His Successful Assumption Of Office 

Arsenal legend and Nigeria’s former international Kanu Nwankwo has congratulated the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, on his successful assumption of office.

The multiple award-winning footballer was at the Isialangwa country home of Dr. Otti on Sunday, where he presented the Abia Governor with a gift of customized football Jersey shirt and giant-sized card bearing a goodwill message.

The presence of the Super Eagles former striker naturally attracted the attention of residents and visitors within the expansive home of the first citizen of Abia.

Attached picture (top) shows the Abia Governor, the First Lady, Mrs. Priscilla Otti and son, Alex Jr with the visiting football King.