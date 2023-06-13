Prince Ogbonna Donates Music Band, Other Items To Heartland Colombia Fans Club

..As Imo Sports Commission Boss Hails Naze Millionaires NNL Unbeaten Run

In continuation of the ongoing reform in Imo Sports and inline with the ‘3R’ administration of Gov Hope Uzodinma, the Chairman Imo Sports pCommission, Hon Sir Prince Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” an industrious son of Obinze in Owerri West LGA on Saturday donated the biggest sized Musical instrument, customized jerseys and Identity cards to members of Heartland FC Columbia Fans Club.

Trumpeta Sports desk gathered that these Personal donation was done in appreciation and commendation of the various contributions of Heartland FC Columbia Fans Club to the State football team who recently qualified for the NNL Super 8 as well as voted for the DSTV Super 8 Play Off with Enyimba FC and looking good for an immediate return back to the nation’s top flight football league, the NPFL..

The motivational donation this paper learnt is equally to support the vision driven Governor of Imo State Distn Sen Hope Uzodimma for his nutrient packed support to Heartland FC of Owerri, which found eloquent expression in her coruscating performance in the on -going NNL league season.

The delivery of the donations was effectively done by Hon Sir Lawrence Okoye, COS to the Imo Sports Commission Chairman who represented the Prince Ogbonna alongside other members of the commission.

The items were received by the President of Heartland Colombia Fans Club, Comr George Emenyonu and Nze Tonnex, Management member of Heartland FC who both expressed profound happiness for the good gesture of the Commission Chairman and thanked him immensely for his determination and efforts to reposition Imo Sports.

The Colombian Fans Club president, Comr George further said these will go a long way in motivating and encouraging the Fan club to keep showing support to the Heartland FC as the match back to NPFL and towards reclaiming their lost glory in Nigerian football and at the continent.

In a related development, the Imo Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador ” has commended the management and players of Heartland FC over their unbeaten run the regular NNL league season.

He also congratulated the team for qualifying for the NNL Super 8 Play off, a prelude to picking the NPFL ticket for next season.

While charging the team not to relent in their efforts towards achieving the main objective, Prince Ogbonna too time to appreciate the Governor Hope Uzodinma and the Sports Commissioner, Hon Emeka OKoronkwo for their undying support to the team which he acknowledged has brought more vigor and charisma to the team.

Heartland FC also known as Naze Millionaires ended their NNL group E1 league games without losing any game on their way to qualifying for the NNL Super 8.