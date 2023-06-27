Insecurity: Imo Election Petition Tribunal Relocates To Nasarawa

Apparently affected by the increase in insecurity challenges in Imo State, the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Owerri has shifted base to far away Nasarawa State.

This was due to the cases of security unrest that had bedeviled Imo State recently.

According to the press statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA Owerri Branch, Daniel Odiba ACArb, obtained by this Newspaper, all election cases of the National Assembly and State Assembly elections in Imo State have been relocated to Nasarawa State for continuation of the hearing.

The notice of the relocation further reads;

“This is to notify all lawyers, litigants and the general public that the “THE NATIONAL/STATE HOUSES OF ASSEMBLY ELECTION PETITION TRIBUNAL, OWERRI, IMO STATE” has been relocated to the High Court Complex, Opposite Shopping Malls, Mararaba Nyanya, Nasarawa State”.

“For further enquiries kindly contact the Secretary, Election Petition Tribunal on: 08167192099.”

Some of the affected persons who reacted on the latest development frowned at it, querying why the distant locations instead of neighboring States.