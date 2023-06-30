ADC Guber Candidate, Okoroma Inaugurates Campaign Council

The governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Imo State, Prof. James Okoroma, Tuesday formally Inaugurated the local government campaign council of the party towards taking over the State in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the State.

Okoroma also declared his resolve to bring back enduring peace and security to Imo if elected governor of the State.

The Governorship campaign council included the ones incharge of the three zones of Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri as well as the campaign Coordinators in the 27 Local Government Areas of the State.

Okoroma said that days are gone when people elect a leader who in turn do away with peace, respect and security of lives and properties of the citizens of the state.

He said that for peace to reign in the state, there must be need to employ conventional approach whereby everyone would be involved in a round table including the aggrieved ones, the youths and the elderly to talk rather than adopt method of killing them.

The ADC Guber candidate blamed the kind of leadership that are elected for societal and moral decay leading to lack of respect and insecurity in the land.

He said: “nobody in Igbo land is respected because of the kind of leaders we have. We must produce leaders that would bring respect to the State.”

Okoroma promised to tackle insecurity and bring back sound educational system that would produce employable graduates, skills and ideas as part of his blue prints if elected governor of the state.

He said that under his watch as governor, the entire state actors and non state actors would come to a negotiation table and discuss on the way forward of the state.

He said: “I will not invite the Army of any security agencies to protect the people of the state.”

The governorship hopeful regretted that youths of today carry arms today because they are angry over non availability of hope, jobs, and as a result they watched the state go down.

As a scholar, Prof. Okoroma condemned failure by succeeding governments to revive some of the ailing industries such as Avutu Poultry , Adapalm Ohaji, Ceramics industry Inyishi, among others, a situation that has brought them into comatoes.

While he vowed to continue where the former governor, Late Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe stopped , Okoroma said that having read and analysed his policies, he will implement it in his administration.

He said that the new Imo desire someone like him as a leader with the capacity to inspire children to have directions.

Okoroma said that his administration will give serious attention to education, industry, improve the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) in order to boast the economy of the state.

In her speech after the inauguration, the Director General of the State campaign Council, Mrs. Amaka Chiegena applauded ADC members for providing a competent and qualified candidate in the person of Prof. James Okoroma for the governorship race in the state.

She said that Okoroma is the best candidate among other political parties in the state that has experience and capacity to bring about expected change while charging the members of the party to rise up and take over the rulership of the state.

While she promised to work assiduously to achieve their target, the DG urged members of the inaugurated campaign council to immediately move into the field with a view to sensitizing and galvernize electorate to give their support to the ADC candidate for the good of the State.