Panic In  Owerri West LGA, Gunmen Invade Market,  One Shot Dead.

Palpable fear has engulfed traders in Eke Orogwe market in Owerri West LGA following an ugly incident at the market, last week, which left a POS operator dead.

An eyewitness told Trumpeta that, that penultimate week, normal business went on in the area until that fateful Wednesday night around 9.30pm.

According to the witness, a young man had approached the POS operator for a transaction which was hitch free.

The source disclosed, that after the transaction, the man who was paid stepped aside and made a phone call, “engineer, come naa make we do dis job”. After the call, the caller left the scene while the POS operator started closing shop for the day with the assistance of the wife while the mother who had visited stood bye.

As soon as they were set to leave, they entered the man’s Busimo which he parked by the shop after the day’s run and they drove off. Little did they know they were been monitored.

As soon as they drove to a junction ( Ohii junction) the man stopped to drop a waste bag at a nearby dump and was consequently attacked.

They accompanied him to the bus and dispossessed him of some items, including cash, after some arguments.

Motorcycle operators who were around said they heard shouts of ” where’s the POS money! where’s the POS money!” severally.

One bike man remarked, ” next we heard was gunshots and the man was lying in the pool of his own blood”.

The victim, though not an indigene, who was said to have married and wedded about two years ago packed into the Community recently to settle.

He was shot in the presence of his wife, their only child and the mother who just visited for a stay.

The victim hired the provision shop recently for the wife while he does runs with the busimo.