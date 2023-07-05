Former National Assembly Member Alagbaoso Commends Uzodinma On Achievements

The former Member representing Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon (Asiwaju) Jerry Alagbaoso (Omenkeafurunanya), has commended Imo Governor, Distinguished Sen. Hope Uzodimma, for resolving the lingering issues between the Igbos and Yorubas, at the Alaba International Market, Lagos.

He said, Information reaching me, has it that His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma took some Igbo business and non- business groups to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and later, set up a committee to look at the final resolution of the issues.

Rt. Hon. Alagbaoso, whose federal constituents are many in the Alaba International market, had been worried, until His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma stepped in.

Consequently, h e called on other well-meaning Nigerians; especially the political and business heavyweights, to rally round Governor Uzodimma so that such issues in future, are resolved amicably.

“This means that Governor Hope Uzodimma is living up to expectation as both the Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum and Chairman, Southeast Governors’ Forum”, To God be the glory, Alagbaoso concluded.