Aboh Mbaise Stakeholders Adopt Uzodinma For Second Term Bid

By Stevenie Michaels.

Following a motion moved by the former councilor for Uvuru Ward 1 and the APC local government youth leader, Hon. Ogechi Michael Ebegu, and seconded by the former Aboh Mbaise APC Chairman Nze Julian Nwaogu at the council Headquarters in Aboh Mbaise, most stakeholders in the area have endorsed the Governor. Hope Uzodinma as their Sole candidate for the 11th November 2023 governorship election.

This motion for adopting Governor Uzodimma by the people of Aboh Mbaise is a result of his unequaled and superlative achievement in the 305 ( three hundred and five) wards in Imo state.

He recounted the tremendous achievements in infrastructure, the construction of Owerri Mbaise Umuahia Road, the health sector, Employment, economic, social, and rural development, youth empowerment and civil service/ public sector welfare, and also women and children development in the entire Imo state hence the need to adopt Senator Hope Uzodimma as a Sole candidate for a second term in the oncoming November election.

He described Governor Hope Uzodimma as a rare gem that needs to be preserved due to his relevance to the development of the state and urges the entire Mbaise nation not to feet drag in supporting the Shared Prosperity Administration as they have lived up to their promises of bringing dividends of democracy to the people of Imo State. Honorable Ebegu vowed to mobilize the Aboh Mbaise people to support the Governor for a clear victory.

In his remark, The APC vice chairman for Owerri zone, Chief Justus Ogu, commended the people of Aboh Mbaise and the party Stakeholders in particular for their support towards the adoption of Senator Uzodimma as their sole candidate and promised that the party must recognize all their efforts. He assured them that with their support, the Governor will be reelected come November 11th 2023 governorship election.

High point of the occasion is the reception of 600 decampees from PDP led by Honorable Irechukwu who thanked APC party for opening their doors wide for people to still enter.

He thanked them for warm reception and promised on behalf of all the decampees that they will help to spread the good news of the shared prosperity government of senator Uzodimma as the pilot until he wins the oncoming November 11th 2023 Election.

The meeting was presided over by The APC Local Government Chairman, Sir Tony Awusaku in the presence of Sir Justus Ogu, APC Owerri Zonal Chairman,Barr. Ogechi Njoku, Solad Aboh Mbaise, Barr. Iheukwumere Alaribe, APC Campaign council chairman, Aboh Mbaise, Barr. Emma Njoku, former IMC chairman, Nze Milo Olewuike, SA to the Governor.

Emma Ogbonna, Chief Charles Ogu, Ward Chairmen ,GLOs, Community leaders and a host of other dignitaries.