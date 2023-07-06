Gunshots At Imo Secretariat Send Workers Scampering For Safety

.Imo Govt Reacts, Says It Is Not Hoodlums, But Security Operatives

Calls For Calm, Asks Citizens To Go About Normal Businesses

By Okey Alozie

Workers at Imo State Secretariat, Portharcourt Road, Owerri, yesterday scampered for safety at the sound of Gunshots which rocked the early morning air.

Report has it that yet to be identified people who dressed as Security Agents stormed the State Secretariat complex at the early hours of Wednesday 5th of July 2023 and suddenly opened fire, shooting on the air as those who heard the gunshots took to their heels.

However, Imo State Government has refuted the story, saying that nothing of such happened.

Most of those that ran away, in the process got injured. More than 5 elderly men and women who came to transact businesses at the State Secretariat were said to have also injured.

The security men at the gate as we gathered were taken unawares by the invading Gunmen and as a result, the unidentified gun escaped through the back gate.

Team of security men who came for rescue mission and re-enforcement complained bitterly that the Gate Men made it easy for the gunmen to easily escape.

It could be recalled that workers could not come to work on Monday because of sit-at-home order which has started again. Those who managed to be on duty on Wednesday left the State Secretariat when they heard of the gunshot.

The workers out of fear vowed not to return to the State Secretariat until the security situation there improves.

“I don’t want to die” one of the workers submitted.

But the Commissioner for information Hon Chief Declan Emelumba when contacted via telephone call, cleared the air by saying that there were no unknown gunmen at the State Secretariat.

He explained that some policemen came to arrest a Staff of one of the Ministries who refused to follow the Security Agents and they shot into the Air.

He further disclosed that the police men fired into the air.

“Naturally people will panic when they hear the sound of gun. Many who were running for safety did not even know what exactly happened” the Information Commissioner submitted.

He also disclosed that the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Hon Oguike Nwachukwu had earlier issued a press statement on the matter.