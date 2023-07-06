Election Petition Tribunal Dismisses Suits Against, Isiala Mbano, Oguta Lawmakers

The Imo State House Of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal Sitting In Nasarawa State Has Dismissed The Suit Filed Against Hon Samuel Osuji, Member Representing Isiala-Mbano LGA Constituency ( And APC Candidate For Isiala-Mbano Sate Constituency In The Last Election), By The Labour Party Candidate , Mr Charles Ogu , Challenging His Emphatic Victory And Also Awarded Him A Fine Of Two Hundred And Fifty Thousand Naira.

The Ruling Has Injected A Scene Of Celebration All Over Isiala-Mbano LGA Considering The Popularity Of Hon Samuel Osuji, Ohazurumee Mbano.

The Two Petitions Filed By The Labour Party And PDP Candidates Are Seen As Distractions Attracting Condemnations From Well Meaning Citizens Of Isiala-Mbano LGA Extraction.

The Prayers Of Women Groups, Church Based Organizations, Youths And Menfolk Cannot Go In Vain.

In a related development, the Imo State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Nyanya, Nasarawa State today, Monday, July 3, 2023 struck out all preliminary objections filed by Hon. Gilbert Nwosu and APC against the petition filed by Hon. (Barr.) Frank Onyebuchi Ugboma (PDP) challenging the declaration of Hon. Nwosu by INEC as winner of March 11, 2023 Oguta State Constituency election.

In one of its ruling, the tribunal ruled that the motion filed by Hon. Nwosu and APC against the candidature of Hon. (Barr.) Ugboma on grounds that the primary election which produced Hon. (Barr.) Ugboma as PDP candidate was held in Owerri Capital Territory instead of Oguta LGA as lacking in merit.

The motion filed by Hon. (Barr.) Ugboma for extension of time was granted. The tribunal reserved ruling on pre-election trial on the matter for Friday, July 7, 2023.