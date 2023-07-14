Trumpeta Editor, Orji Bags SWAN SDSA Award

Imo Trumpeta Newspaper Editor and National Financial Secretary of SWAN, Orji Sampson was on Thursday July 13, 2023 honoured with a Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), meriterious award of “SWAN Distinguished Service Award (SDSA).

The award which was presented by the SWAN President, Sir Honour Sirawo PhD during the SWAN National Triennial Delegates Congress in Omok, Rivers State.

According the Sir Sirawo, the honour which is one of the revered awards of the Sports Writers body is in recognition of the outstanding contributions of the growth of SWAN and service to humanity.

The Association also honoured strong supporter of the sports writers, Chief Felix Obua DSSRS, Former PDP Chairman of Rivers State as a National Patron of the association for his Unflinching Support to the body.

Also honoured alongside other members of the SWAN National Executive Committee NEC, is the former National President of SWAN and former Heartland FC General Manager, Chief Fan Ndubuoke for his outstanding selfless services towards to growth of SWAN.

Other NEC members honoured includes;

Honour Sirawo – President, Abubarka Sadiq Moyoyo – Deputy President, Chigozie Chukwuleta – VP South East, Bonny Nyong – VP South South, Ajayi-Obe Oluwaseun – VP South West, Danmusa Muhammed – VP North Central, Zakari Jibo – VP North East, Lurwanu Idris Malikawa – VP North West, Jude Opara – Secretary General, Babafemi Raji – Deputy Sec Gen, Farouk Bello – Treasurer, Augustine Ajayi – Welfare Officer, Foster Chime – Ex Officio, Duru Ikhazuagbe – Ex Officio, Nehemiah Gagara – Ex Officio and Victoria Tadowakai -Ex Officio.