Ebegbulem Describes Ikenga Ugochinyere As Rabble Rouser, Political Jobber

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem, has warned the member representing Ideato Federal Constituency in Imo State, Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere to refrain from making inflammatory and unsubstantiated statements against Governor Hope Uzodimma or face the wrath of the people.

Ebegbulem who is the state Commissioner for Trade and Investment ,described Ugochinyere as a political jobber and urged security agents to arrest the lawmaker ” before he will be arrested by the masses of Ndi Imo”.

Ebegbulem categorically refutes the baseless allegations made by Ikenga Ugochinyere against Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, stating that the claims of Governor Uzodimma fueling the crisis in the South-East and hiring vigilantes who turned out to be the unknown gunmen are unfounded and lack any factual basis.

Addressing reporters, Ebegbulem said, “Governor Uzodimma has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the security and well-being of the people of Imo State. He has actively worked towards restoring peace and stability in the region, collaborating with relevant security agencies to address the challenges faced by the state. His efforts have been evident in his advocacy for an end to the Sit-At-Home order and his unwavering commitment to the safety of all residents.

“It is disappointing that Mr. Ugochinyere would make such inflammatory statements without providing any concrete evidence to support his claims. Accusations of recruiting vigilante groups from neighboring states and utilizing them as unknown gunmen are purely speculative and lack credibility.

“I urge Mr. Ugochinyere to present the alleged evidence he claims to possess or he will face the wrath of the masses. Such claims only serve to undermine the ongoing efforts of the government to restore peace and security in the South-East region.

“Governor Uzodinma remains steadfast in his commitment to the welfare and security of the people of Imo State. His focus is on fostering unity, promoting development, and ensuring the safety of all residents. We encourage everyone to disregard these unfounded claims and support the government’s efforts to create a peaceful and prosperous environment for all.

“Ugochinyere is a known political hireling who obviously has diarrhoea of the mouth. But I can assure him that any attempt to malign or discredit the laudable efforts of Governor Uzodimma in ensuring peace in Imo State and the South East as a whole will be resisted” he declared.

Commissioner Ebegbulem added that “it is even sad that Ugochinyere is not seeing all the works of His Excellency in Imo State and speak about them due to his mischief. Look at all the beautiful roads being constructed in Imo by the state government, look at the free transportation provided to civil servants by the state government, caterpillars dancing across the three senatorial districts due to different projects being executed by the Uzodimma led administration, yet this rabble rouser thinks he can deceive our people. Since he is parroting evil against the state he will face the wrath of the people “.