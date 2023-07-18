Uzodinma Inaugurates 2015 Aides, Six Months After Appointment

By Okey Alozie

About Two Hundred and Fifteen 2015 Special Advisers SAs to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma were inaugurated on Monday 17th of July 2023 at Imo State EXCO chambers, Government House, Owerri.

The Special Advisers were inaugurated by the State Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku on behalf of the State Governor Dist. Senator Hope Uzodinma who was unavoidably absent at the inauguration due official assignment.

While inaugurating the Special Advisers at Imo State Government House, the Deputy Governor warned them against anti party activities, adding that they should all ensure that there is good governance in their various localities.

In his words “Restore integrity of Imo State, make sure that the good name of the 3R Government continues as Imo is now connected to the national grid” the Deputy Governor said.

Speaking further, Prof Njoku ordered the Special Advisers to recognize the Leadership of the Local Communities as well as support the peoples oriented programs and policies of the 3R government.

The Deputy Governor advised them to make sure that there is justice, equity, fairness, transparency and accountability in the Local Government Areas of Imo State, adding that the appointees of government should return to their various communities to monitor what is going on.

According to the Deputy Governor, the Special Advisers should act as a link between the governor and the people especially those living in the villages.

Their portfolios were given to them after the swearing in without further delay. During the vote of thanks, a former Speaker of Imo State House Assembly right Hon Acho Ihim said the Governor of Imo State Dist. Senator Hope Uzodinma is doing very well and for that reason everybody should give him full support needed to succeed in office.

He also said that Uzodinma deserves re-election, adding that all the Special Advisers are going to market the Governor and open the eyes of the people for them to see the realities on ground.

Chief Alan B Onyemachi from Aboh Mbaise Local Government who was inaugurated as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Insurance Agency, In his own Speech submitted that the appointees of the Governor must surly show capacity.

He maintained that they will complement the efforts of Governor Hope Uzodinma in bringing mass development to Imo State.

Meanwhile, the 2015 SAs were appointed about Six Months ago, and were now inaugurated after too many uproar from some of them who got frustrated from roaming about with offices and assignments.

Uzodinma’s 2nd Term Bid Gets Boost, As “HUGE 2023 Organization” Adopts Him

By Onyekachi Eze

Few months to the Imo State governorship election, the support base for the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has increased with a frontline group under the aegis of “Hope Uzodimma Governorship Election (HUGE) 2023” adopting him.

As preparations are in top gear for who occupies the Imo State Douglas House from January 2024, “HUGE 2023” has advised opposition parties to wait till the expiration of Uzodimma’s second tenure.

In a meeting of the Group held at the Owerri residence of Hon Chief Val Mbamala on July 13, 2023, they expressed their willingness to support and work assiduously for the re-election of the governor come November 11, 2023.

Trumpeta Correspondent who observed the meeting noted that HUGE 2023 Organization comprise of men and women of calibre who have distinguished selves in Character and morals.

Aside these attributes of the Members of HUGE 2023, they are men and women of Imo State who have served in public offices in respective stages.

The Coordinator of HUGE 2023 Organization, Hon. Val Mbamala earlier in his message described the Group as men of integrity, who have come to champion the cause for the emancipation of the State by ensuring that Uzodinma is returned to Imo State Douglas by November 11, 2023.

Mbamala enthused that gradually, the group keeps growing and expanding in scope and in number.

He stated that Governor Hope Uzodinma has proven beyond every doubt of his quest for good governance and that the People of Imo State gets the desired democracy dividends.

This he further proved by highlighting some of the laudable achievements of the governor in less than four years in office.

He said HUGE 2023 Organization is solidly supporting Uzodinma’s second tenure giving by the degrees of quality and durable infrastructure on ground.

He opined, “Governor Hope Uzodinma has made the Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe, Owerri-Umuahia, several rural and inland roads across the State passable. Not only that he constructed these roads, there are solid drainage systems which have combated the erosion menace in the metropolis whenever it rains.

“There is a turnaround in human capital development; upgrade of the Imo State Civil Servants, payment of pensions, upgrade in the health and education sector, combating of the insecurity menace, among others.

“We in HUGE 2023 Organization are solidly behind Governor Hope Uzodimma’s second tenure because he has an edge above other Candidates. He has served tenaciously in this first tenure. Again, he has goodwill before the People, reason the people gathered to make the formation. All the Awards and prestigious positions bequeathed on him speaks volume. We are going to be multiplying non stop”, said Mbamala.

Another Leader in the HUGE 2023 Organization, Hon. Chief Goddy Esom Obodo who held sway as the General Manager of Adapalm further explained that HUGE 2023 Organization is made up of known political heavyweights which cuts across line, the PDP, the Labour Party, APGA, Accord, and others.

Religious Leaders and captains of industries from all spheres drawn across the twenty-seven Local Government Areas of Imo State are also Members of the Hope Uzodimma Governorship Election 2023.

Dr. Esom Obodo fondly known as Prince of the Oil Kingdom averred, “The meeting resolved to push hard for the re-election of a pragmatic Leader, a Servant Leader, Bridge-Builder, Unifier, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma. We have agreed that he is the best and the overall best driver that will steer the ship of Imo State till 2028. Secondly, the meeting enabled us to give teeth to the charter of equity, by supporting Governor Hope Uzodinma to complete his second tenure, after which Owerri zone and Okigwe zones will go successively”.

The Special Adviser to Uzodimma on Political Affairs, Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu who came as a guest thanked them for the initiative, especially by drumming support for Uzodimma’s re-election.

Onuegbu submitted that it was the first time Imo is producing a governor that is widely recognised at the national.

Said he, “irrespective of the many challenges, the governor has not failed the State. People are gathering because they have seen the transformational agenda of the governor. We are delighted to identify with this group. The re-election of the governor is a collective effort that all who values good things should queue in.

We are happy you are on the same ship with his Excellency, and I am sure the ship will sail well”.

In his remarks, Hon. Obinna Nshirim acknowledged the presence of the Political Adviser, reiterating that those in HUGE 2023 Organization are seasoned Politicians who do not only want the best for the State, but its even development at all stages.

“In the interest of Equity, in the interest of Imo State, in the interest of Igbo man, we have to push him further to do more”.

Also present at the meeting were Barr. Soronnadi Njoku, Barr Ebere Njoku, to mention but a few.