APC National Chairman Adamu Resigns,  As Secretary Follows

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has just resigned his position as leader of the ruling party. The National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore is said to be following suit.

Adamu has been facing many battles since party won the February 25, 2023 presidential election, the outcome of which is now being vehemently contested by major opposition parties and their candidates led by Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that some influential members of the party have been calling for the resignation of Adamu and the national secretary.

Impeccable sources within the ruling party and the Presidency who would not want to be named confirmed to Prime Business Africa (PBA) on Sunday night (July 16, 2023) that Adamu “resigned a few minutes ago on the orders of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The embattled former chairman had fixed a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting for Monday July 17 preparatory to the Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of July 18 and 19 respectively.

What becomes of the meeting originally planned for Monday is now a matter of conjecture.

Recall that the APC had scheduled the same NWC, Caucus and NEC meetings for last week but had to move it to July 17, 18 and 19 owing to internal disagreements and intra-party politics.

PBA Sunday night gathered on good authority that the NWC and Mr President did not have an agenda for the meetings, the reason they were postponed, no thanks allegedly to the national Chairman, Senator Adamu.

It was also gathered authoritatively that all members of the NWC ” are on the same page” regarding the compulsory resignation of the National Chairman and his Secretary, Omisore.

The NWC members are also said to be miffed by alleged lack of transparency in the party’s 2022 Account audit, which they said was “surreptitiously secured and submitted without any of the members sighting it.”

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, was said to have secured Adamu’s resignation. “In fact, he tendered his resignation letter to the Imo State Governor,” a source who is familiar with the events told PBA.

It was gathered that President Tinubu specifically “mandated” Governor Uzodinma to manage the processes to fill the vacuum created by the exit of the party Chairman.