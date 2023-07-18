NDDC  Flags-Off Stakeholders  Budget Meeting

. Harps on implementation of policies, programs in Imo

By Chioma Nkama

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has held stakeholders meeting in Owerri, Imo State.

The meeting which involved all Stakeholders in the oil producing areas of Imo State was chaired by Hon. Dr Jones Uzoka who in his opening remarks mentioned that the gathering is a purposeful one as he was optimistic that there would be a positive turn-around after the day’s meeting.

He suggested, that the Commission’s finance should be upgraded which can be done by Federal Government helping to set up Niger Delta Bank which would function as a subsidiary to help bridge the lapses of the Commission with regards to finance.

The Director, Imo State Office, Engr.Anthony Okanne, in his address stated that the essence of the meeting was solely to ensure inclusive and participatory budgeting process from different communities in the state.

Continuing, he mentioned that the Commission is an interventionist agency which has the mandate to ensure rapid, even and sustainable development of Niger Delta Regions which Imo State being one of the member States, is to ensure the implementation of NDDC policies and programs through the state office.

Engr Okanne pointed out that the NDDC 2024 budget christened budget of Reconstruction is a representation of the clear objectives of the Commission on how to deliver public goods and services to the people of NigerDelta Region who are funded through budgets based on the volume of oil production computed according to member States oil production quota.

Trumpeta gathered, that the Commission through her various projects and programs in the state has shown desire to support the government and the people of Imo State in the area of infrastructural development, quality health care delivery, portable water supply, education supply as well as human capital building since their projects spread across the entire 27 local government area of the state.

The official in charge of the Imo office said that since what the people want from the government is development and the process is Bottom-Top budget, it would be included in the decision making process.

Dr Charles Enyia, who spoke on the roles of stakeholders in budget preparation stated that NDDC is expected to come up with budgets that would reflect the core needs of the people by creating an enabling environment where choices of others should be allowed, promotion of transparency through budget execution as the Commission is seen to be working for all.

Dame Elsie-Tagbo RBK Okafor who also spoke mentioned that there should be budget of reconstruction that would recognize interest of the Youths.

She stated that this can be achieved through Community mediators who would ensure that the right things are done through due process for peace to reign as violence is a minus to any society.

Others who spoke called for the need for synergy between the government for the realization of quality projects .

Speakers advised that the Commission should strive to supervise their projects to ensure that the right things are done, as well as their being consistent in discharge of their duties.

A plea that the various community leaders should contribute towards the realization of NDDC project sites in their location and to cooperate with them to see that the project is well attended to.

A call for contractors to desist from making unnecessary demands which can mar the progress of the Project was also highlighted.

Responding to issues arising from the interactive session, Engr.Anthony Okanne opined that their suggestions by stakeholders would be addressed. He further said that various communities should organize themselves to make budget requests that would be beneficial to them.

He equally mentioned that the Commission does not pay before job completion to avoid project abandonment stating that in supervision the commission is top-notch in approach. He said that NDDC would put in more efforts to ensure that more measures are incorporated to enable good results are achieved.