Uche Ogbuagu’s Legal Team Gets Lecture From Judges On Judicial Proceedings

Despite the antics of Mr. Uche Ogbuagu by taking the case he filled against Hon Engr Akarachi Amadi to a High Court in Nasarawa state, all doesn’t seem to be going as planned for them as the judge went mad with his lawyers, while teaching them judicial proceedings which they seemed ignorant of.

It was in the court 3 of the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal of Imo State holding in Mararaba, Nasarawa State which started today, 10th of July at about 10:30am and rose about 2:15 for the Pre-hearing of the matter as petitioned by the former house member of Ikeduru State Constituency, who ran for Mbaike Fed Constituency under the Labour Party.

Let’s recall that Ogbuagu had served the Independent Electoral Commission INEC and wrongly served the All Progressives Congress, APC, which prompted the judge to grant Amadi’s lawyer some time to study the suit filed against his client for a proper service.

Amadi’s lawyer requested for six days instead of the constitutional 21 days which was granted and upon resumption of pre-hearing today, Ogbuagu’s lawyer wanted to challenge the judge for granting the six days leading to stern judicial lecture as the Judge reprimanded them for the way and manner they were presenting their matter.

The height of it was when the judge asked his lead lawyer if he was a New Wig in the Bar.

The hearing of the matter was adjourned to the 22nd and 23rd of July, 2023.

Hon Akarachi Amadi’s team of lawyers were led by Chief Onuzuruike SAN, while Hon Uche Ogbuagu’s team was led by one Barr. Kalu.

Regardless of the distractions posed by the suit, Hon Amadi has promised Mbaike people of quality representation and delivery of dividends of democracy. He was emphatic when he said Mbaike women and youths will soon see the mother of all empowerments as was promised in the cause of his campaign.

Let me use this medium to employ the good people of Mbaike to be patient, while trusting God that their votes and victory of their son, Hon Engr Akarachi Amadi, the authentic Member Representing Mbaitoli Ikeduru Fed Constituency will be sustained in praises.