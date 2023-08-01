Atiku, Obi To Adopt Final Address Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Tuesday, August 1, 2023, for the Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively to adopt their final addresses in their petitions against the 2023 election.

Both Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the February 25 Presidential election on various allegations.

A hearing notice issued by the Tribunal and served on Atiku and Obi indicated that the adoption would be held by 9 am.

The hearing notice obtained also indicated that the same documents have been served on President Tinubu through his lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, while those of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were served on the party through its lead counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

It was learnt that Atiku was served through his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, while Obi was served through Livy Uzuoku, SAN.

INEC got its own notice through its counsel, Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud, SAN.

APC’s lead counsel, Fagbemi, confirmed receipt of the hearing notice.

By the practice direction of the court, a date for final judgment would be fixed immediately after the adoption of final addresses.