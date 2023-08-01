2023 Imo Guber: Bede Eke Storms Mbaise Nation For Uzodinma’s Re-election

-Inaugurates Mbaise Youth Congress for Gov’s Second Term Bid

The immediate past member representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor-Okpala Federal constituency, in the National Assembly, Rt Hon Bede Eke over the weekend inaugurated the Mbaise Youth Congress for Senator Hope Uzodinma (MYCSHU), in Ezinnitte, Ahiazu and Aboh Mbaise Local Government Areas, a Youth Movement founded by him to mobilize the Youths in Owerri Zone towards the re-election of the Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Speaking in Ezinnitte Mbaise, Rt Hon Bede Eke let the youths know the importance of supporting and working for the Re-election of the Governor whom he said has done exceedingly well and deserved a second term in office.

Hon Eke told the Mbaise Nation that only Governor Hope Uzodinma’s second term can guarantee Owerri Zone the Governorship Seat in the next four years.

He reminded them of the Imo Charter of Equity which favours Owerri Zone to produce the next of Governor of Imo State in 2027 after governor Hope’s second term.

The two-time House of Representatives member maintained that the people of Mbaise have the potential to produce a Governor in 2027, adding that the Imo Governorship election of 2011 was forced into a Rerun as a result of votes that came from the three LGAs in Mbaise, pointing out that Mbaise has Population, Strength and clout not to be toyed with when discussing IMO Governorship Seat.

The message was the same in Ahiazu and Aboh.

However, in Aboh Mbaise, Hon Bede received a very rousing welcome as his visit turned out to be a heroic home coming for the man who represented the area in the Green Chambers for eight years. Bede Eke told them that Governor Hope Uzodinma is the only candidate who is prepared for the November election. He wondered how the candidates of PDP and Labour Party planned to win the election with divided houses.

He said the Labour party till date wasn’t sure of who their candidate is, stressing that the internal crisis in the PDP had already left the party in coma.

Eke questioned how the PDP candidate who doubles as the National Secretary of the party, and yet to bring peace in the party intends to win the election.

The high points of the events were the inauguration of the Local Governments, Wards and Booth officers of the Organization.

Recall that Rt Hon Bede Eke recently defected to APC from the PDP leaving with very strong members of the PDP across the State including members of the State Executive and fellow Federal Lawmakers.

The former Legislator had in a recent interview hinted that he was going to mobilize over 2000 men and women per LGA who will move into every nook and cranny to preach the gospel of the re-election of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma especially in Owerri Zone, starting with the Mbaise and Ngor-Okpala blocks.