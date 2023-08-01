 RAY EMEANA: Why I Left PDP And Joined APC

. Says He Supports Uzodinma’s Second Term Bid

The immediate past State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Imo Chapter, Hon Nze Ray Emeana has disclosed the reasons which led him to abandon his former beloved PDP and his high Position in the party and joined forces with ruling All Progressive Congress, APC and Gov Hope Uzodinma.

Addressing the Press in Owerri, Imo State, Emeana said that he got disappointed seeing a party he put much energy and time to its growth and success crashing because of the Selfish interest of Opportunists who don’t care about the survival of the Party.

The former Member of Imo House of Assembly hinted that since he tendered his “resignation letter as a member of PDP and also the State Secretary of PDP Voluntarily, an avalanche of lies and propaganda have been unleashed on me”

Following this ugly development, Emeana said he had to come out to correct the wrong impression presented of him by his traducers.

He stressed that when the former National Chairman of the Party, Senator Iyochia Ayu introduced Injustice into the party by doing away with the tenets and ethics of the Party, including rubbishing the Constitution, he had no alternative than to move on with his Political life and seek accommodation elsewhere.

He maintained that Ayu destroyed the party in Imo State when he and the National Working Committee NWC foisted an unpopular Governorship Candidate on the Party in Imo, without minding the general interest of majority of the Party members, therefore creating disunity which has deeply necessitated mistrust and hatred among members.

“Iyochia Ayu and his National Working Committee Desperados refused to provide any guidelines for the Conduct of the party primaries as provided by the Constitution of the party and Electoral Act” Emeana said.

He averred that the party’s (NWC) action of allowing a Participant in a Contest to be the umpire was unethical and tore Imo PDP to shreds, as majority felt humiliated with the impunity.

He said that to worsen the matter, the Party’s Governorship Candidate Senator Anyanwu has no regard for the SWC or the Stakeholders as he consults no one in taking decisions concerning the party, including choosing his Deputy, Dr Jones Onyereri.

“If due process in PDP were followed and a Candidate truly interested in contesting for the election with proven capacity for the November 11 election had emerged, may be things would have been different” Emeana dropped.

The Akwakuma, Owerri North LGA born Politician pointed out that with these litany of absurdities surrounding Imo PDP, he had no other choice than joining APC, even when the Governor, Chief Hope Uzodinma is doing well for Imo by his legacy projects.

He said that already his LGA, Owerri North and Owerr Zone have benefited immensely from the APC Government in Imo, with the Construction of Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road, Toronto-Awaka road, Egbu-Naze road, Owerri-Ekenmegbuoha road and too many others.

Emeana hinted that apart from other facts, Uzodinma remains the easiest route for Ndi Owerri to gain access to Douglas House in 2027,and therefore supports Uzodinma’s second term bid in Office.

“I therefore formally endorse Senator Hope Uzodinma for a second term in Office as Governor of Imo State” the Traditional Title Holder maintained.