LGA Election: Aspirants Continue To Wait, As ISIEC Promises To Release Time Table

Few Days after Governor Hope Uzodinma inaugurated the ISIEC Chairman and his Committee members, the Commission has promised to release the LG Election guideline timetable and sequences soon

Recall that the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission had earlier scheduled Council polls but had to put the exercise on hold following the insecurity as expressed by security agencies”!

“On Monday 24th July, 2023 , Governor Hope Uzodimma Governor re-constituted the Commission in accordance with the provisions of the ISIEC Establishment Law No 14. 2000 as amended.

“The development no doubt, raised the hopes of Imolites that the election of Chairmen and Councillors is in the horizon with Chief Charles Ejiogu named Chairman of ISIEC.

Meanwhile, the management and Staff of ISIEC have been charged to stand up and be ready for the upcoming Local Government Council Election in the state.

The Chairman of ISIEC, Chief Charles Ejiogu stated this during his maiden interactive session with the HODs, Electoral Officers drawn from the 27 LGAs and other members of staff was accompanied by the Members/ Commissioners, while soliciting for the understanding and cooperation in order for the Commission to deliver on its mandate and in the most acceptable credible manner

The chairman warned that the commission will not condone any act of indiscipline and insubordination while advising that existing channels of communication must be adhered to strictly devoid of any room for the antics of the fifth column in ISIEC.

He admonished the staff to shun absenteeism, lateness to work, truancy during official hours, rumour mongering/ gossips that are dangerously incongruous and antithetical to work -place ethics.

He said: ” I sincerely thank all of you for honouring our invitation at very short notice. The task ahead is indeed gigantuan but certainly not insurmountable, if all of us rededicate ourselves to duty.

According to him their constitutional mandate is to deliver to Imolites a peaceful, orderly, free, fair and credible election, adding that it has become incumbent on them to shun any act of sabotage either by error of omission or commission.

While assuring that the Commission will provide the right leadership without flinching, the chairman reminded the staff that what is expected of them at this crucial time is their commitment and burning enthusiasm to deliver.

He said: ” I assure you that your newly reconstituted Commission will leave no stone unturned in meeting with your operational needs”.

He assured to the people of the state that very soon, the Commission will swing into action and come up with its Election Guidelines and Timetables/ Sequences of activities.

Responding, some of the Head of Departments and other cadre of staff who spoke expressed their views unhindered.

The Commissioners used the meeting also to give their assurances of a harmonious working relationship with members of staff.