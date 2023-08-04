Ministerial Nominees: Peter Obi’s Aide Lambasts Tinubu Over Bloated  National Executive Council

A chieftain of the Labour Party, LP, Kenneth Okonkwo, has slammed President Bola Tinubu’s administration for nominating 47 persons for ministerial appointments.

Okonkwo wondered why the administration considered setting up what he described as ‘the most bloated bureaucracy in the world’ when according to him, the nation is heading towards being the poorest country in the world.

The Nollywood veteran actor’s assertion was contained in a post via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He claimed that the constitution allows only 37 ministers and not 47.

“What a regime? We are heading towards being the poorest country in the world, and this regime is considering setting up the most bloated bureaucracy in the world, which will lead to the highest cost of governance in the world. 47 Ministers when the government is only compelled to have 37.

“The money to be used to pay them will eventually be extorted from Nigerians through inordinate taxing and over-pricing of essential commodities and borrowing from outside sources because APC regimes produce nothing. I pity Nigerians under this clueless regime,” he tweeted.