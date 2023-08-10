Unknown Gunmen Burn Down House of PDP Ex Rep Member Who Joined APC In Imo

The insecurity in Imo particularly Orlu Zone seems to have no end following another attack on one of the newly defected politicians to APC.

Unidentified gunmen yesterday reportedly set ablaze the country home of the Former member representing Orlu/Oru East/ Orsu federal constituency of Imo State at the House of Representatives, Hon. Jerry Alagboso.

The arsonists were said to have stormed the former lawmaker’s home in Orsu local government area of Imo state in the evening, destroyed household items, and allegedly carted away some before setting the house on fire.

Trumpeta learnt from a major online newspaper that the incident has caused pandemonium in the community as people ran away from their houses.

A community source who pleaded anonymity while reacting to the ugly development said the house consisting of a fully furnished duplex and a bungalow in the same compound, were razed down and properties in the houses allegedly looted.

“This is a high level of wickedness and stupidity among us. How can a reasonable person go after his brother’s house, to set it ablaze in the name of freedom fighter or agitation for freedom?

“This Criminal elements parading themselves as freedom fighters in our communities looted and set his house ablaze all in the name of freedom fighters. What a people. It’s High time we call a spade a spade, indeed this criminal idiots has taken more than they can chew. “

Confirming the report, The state police spokesman, Henry Okoye said, “The Commissioner of Police condemned this dastardly act in totality and has ordered an intensive manhunt for the arsonist.

“More so, Optimal Security Operatives of the Joint task force have been deployed in Orsu to prevent similar occurrence.

“Certainly, we will apprehend the hoodlums that are involved and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law.