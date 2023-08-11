TPM Okere Speaks on Sit-at-home, says Exercise an Effort in Futility

By:Tochi Onyeubi

The Traditional Prime Minister of Owerri West LGA, TPM Dr. Kelechukwu Kennedy Okere MD, has spoken out on the menace of the continuous sit-at-home in the South East, especially in Imo state, calling for an end to the exercise.

Speaking to Trumpeta recently, the representative of the people of Owerri west said the sit-at-home has not made any meaningful impact in the lives of the people neither has it led to the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indegenious People of Biafra, IPOB, since he’s detention by the Federal government.

He noted with dismay, the wanton destruction of lives and property, high rate of kidnapping, threat to life of Imo citizens, incessant fear and the dearth of economic activities in the state, occasioned by the enforcers of sit-at-home.

“Today sit-at-home is wrongly implemented by destruction of property and human life, which has left Biafra land more devastated and has made no meaningful impact on release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”, he said

Recall that since the introduction of sit-at-home order in Imo state and by extension the South East by IPOB, the security situation of the region has been in total quagmire, causing great damage not only in loss of lives and property, disruption of education, it has impacted the economy leading to significant financial losses.

The event has culminated to collapse of businesses, close down of schools, deserted communities and numerous lives tragically cut short due to the impact of insurgency and insecurity.

Speaking on the clamour for the release of Nnamdi Kanu as a way out, the Nigerian -American based medical practitioner said, he support his release but disagree that sit-at-home is the option. He noted that Nnamdi Kanu will not be happy with the level of devastation and loss of lives of currently experienced in the South East.

” I support the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but I disagree that sit at home is the right direction”.

“If Nnamdi Kanu is released today, I guess he will be happy to see the people he is fighting for alive. I don’t think he will not want to see destroyed Biafra land and hungry people, because their source of livelihood have been destroyed in the process of implementing sit at home”. He pointed out.

He advised enforcers to re-direct their energies from destruction of lives and property to production.

He further advised on the need to initiate peaceful ways to address civil disobedience, bearing in mind that only a well fed individual can engage in useful and successful protest.

Dr. Okere queried who will be in Biafra land, if everyone in Biafra dies before the aim of actualizing Biafra is achieved??

He called on the government put an end to the insecurity situation and empower market women and youths to increase productivity.

“The government should financially support market women affected by the impact of sit-at-home and the youth already been battered by effect of illicit drug to be empowered to productivity”.