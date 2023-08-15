OLU OHA MBAISE EXTENDS  HANDS OF PARTNERSHIP TO ORLU .MEETS OPOCA HIGH COMMAND 

In what was described as a new era of partnership, the foremost Pan Mbaise organization, the Olu Oha Mbaise has meet with the Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) to fashion out a new governance architecture for Imo State anchored on stability, continuity and good governance.

Led by Chief Perry Opara, the Olu Oha delegation was received by the national president of OPOCA, Chief Barrister Rex Anunobi and other members of the OPOCA High Command.

Chief Opara described Olu Oha as the political voice of Mbaise Nation and noted that the interaction with OPOCA is meant to cement a political marriage that will usher a new era of political growth, stability, good governance and development.

The Olu Oha delegation expressed their unalloyed support for the Imo Charter of Equity which they said will promote fairness, rotation of power and inclusion.

While throwing their support for His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma’s second-term ambition, the Olu Oha Mbaise described the governor as an Mbaise citizen both by naturalization and recognition being the “ENYI-OMA” of Mbaise nation.

They thanked the governor for the reconstruction of the Owerri-Umuahia road which cuts across the three local governments of Mbaise.

Responding, Chief Barr. Rex Anunobi described the cooperation and alliance between OPOCA and Olu Oha Mbaise as heralding a new era of mutual trust and collaboration and assured that the two organizations will work hand in hand to realise the second term governorship of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma. “We will go to all the nooks and crannies of Orlu zone and Mbaise nation to preach the gospel of Governor Uzodimma” Anunobi announced.

Chief Anunobi proclaimed that the two organizations are the current vanguards of a new Imo State and gave notice to detractors to desist forthwith in their unholy enterprise to destroy Imo State