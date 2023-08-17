Bona Nwoke Dike Lauds Ebere’s Leadership

. As Party Visits Ngor Okpala LGA

The Special Adviser to Imo State Government on Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ideato, Orlu, Chief Bona Nwoke Dike, has given kudos to the state chairman of the All Progressives Party, APC, Hon (Sir) Macdonald Ebere, PhD, for his dexterity and administrative acumen that has kept the party’s faithful as well as followers on one page.

Addressing a section of the press, yesterday in Owerri, Nwoke Dike, who expressed happiness over the quality leadership of Dr Macdonald Ebere -led Imo State All Progressives Congress executive, welcomed them in advance to Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, today.

according to him:”The state chairman has demonstrated capacity, particularly in ensuring that the party remains intact across the state, which resulted to the landslide victory recorded in the state House of Assembly election this year.

“I want to welcome the executive of the party to our local government area, today and assure them that the Ngor Okpala local government APC family is solidly behind them and will never let them down “.

Nwoke Dike, went further to commend governor Hope Uzodnma, for almost accomplishing his election promises, adding that by his achievements, there is no vacancy in Imo government house, in the November 11,2023, gubernatorial election.

He therefore urged both his Ngor Okpala Local Government Area people and indeed the entire Imo masses to massively vote for Uzodimma’s re – election in the forthcoming governorship election.