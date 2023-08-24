Trouble Imo APC, As Appointees Revolt Over Unpaid Salaries, Allowances

.Threaten To Sabotage Uzodinma’s 2nd Term

The ruling All Progressive Congress, APC in Imo State is about to explode, as Government Appointees have vowed to openly revolt in the coming days following their condition after being appointed month ago without pay.

These appointees are over One Hundred Fifty (150) Special Advisers, SAs, to the Governor who were inaugurated recently after five months waiting.

Trumpeta learnt that the SAs who are members of APC have alerted the Imo APC Chairman, Macdonald Ebere (Phd), that they will form a clog in the wheel of the Governor’s way to reelection if he doesn’t pay their salaries and allowances in the coming days.

Sources said that the APC Chairman who recently charged the Appointees to go to work and preach the gospel of Governor Hope Uzodinma, got a shocking response from the SAs who asked if they will work with empty stomach without logistics and materials.

The SAs who heaved a sigh of relief after being inaugurated have all relapsed into confusion and frustration, since they have not heard any other thing about their sorry condition.

They said that they are in every Ward in Imo LGAs, and therefore should serve as Uzodinma’s Footsoldiers in the coming election, but are disappointed that they cannot even visit their villages, because they have no kobo.

The SAs were appointed in April, with appointment letters signed by the Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu.

Sources said that the Governor is overwhelmed by such number of Special Advisers, as they will eat deep into the Government Coffers.

Another sources said the Uzodinma is waiting to paid them in bulk so that they will have enough funds in their pockets as the election approaches.

“But we need to survive and be alive before the election. As at now, I don’t care how much or how many months we are paid. But let them give us something first” a frustrated SA from Isiala Mbano LGA lamented.

Sources said that only the SAs with second addresses are surviving, while the core politicians without any other sources of income are not finding it easy.