Nov 11 Imo Guber: Uzodinma, Remains Best Option Now – Says Ray Emeana

The immediate former Imo State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon (Nze) Ray Emeana has agreed that the best option left for Imo State in the November 11, Governorship election is to return the incumbent, Senator Hope Uzodinma to office.

Speaking to Journalists in Owerri, Imo State Capital, the former Lawmaker representing Owerri North State Constituency in Imo House of Assembly declared that Uzodinma’s return will help Imo State gain a lot by allowing Uzodinma to complete his various people-oriented projects scattered around Imo State.

He said that Uzodinma’s return for a second term will also help Owerri Zone mount the Imo Governorship position in 2027, since Uzodinma has endorsed the proverbial Imo Charter of Equity.

Emeana pointed out that there is no need changing a performing Team, adding that the vision of PDP which he belonged to before now was to develop Imo, but had no option than to leave the party for APC, since Imo PDP has lost focus.

He said that he plays politics of ideology, and therefore cannot remain in PDP, when it is clear to him that the party has drifted away from its former position of serving the people, with the best among the party.

“The National Working Committee NWC did not want the party to survive in Imo State any more. When a party disregards its best by pursuing personal agenda, it will die a natural death” Emeana said about Imo PDP.

He maintained that he has petitioned to Inspector General of Police, and Imo Police Commissioner to thoroughly look into the allegation of fraud leveled against him by some elements in Imo PDP, alleging that he and some others embezzled over N1.4B belonging to Imo PDP.

Fuming with anger, the Nze title holder from Akwakuma, in Owerri LGA said that Imo PDP has three Bank Accounts, which should be dissected and find out if money entered such Accounts, from who, when, and how were the funds pulled out, and by who.

He stressed that he will not allow the allegation swept under the carpet, as it was designed to destroy his character and person and therefore must be pursued to its conclusive end, until those who spread the heinous blackmail are held accountable.

Emeana asked the Governorship candidates for the November 11 election to be serious, than engaging in personal attacks, including using his name for campaign, adding that Governorship election is a serious business and should not be trivialized with frivolous stories.

“Election is three months away and you hear slogans like: I will make Imo State Safe Again. How? Tell the people your plans and strategies, how you will make Imo Safe” Emeana said.