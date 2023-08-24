Imolites React As Okorocha’s Apostles Dominate Imo PDP Governorship Campaign Council

.Doubts, Rumored Rochas, Hope Reconciliation Story

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the November 11, 2023 Imo Governorship election, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, (Sam Daddy) has released the list of names of his Campaign Council Heads for Imo State, and the three Political zones.

The Director-General is Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu. The Deputy Director Generals for the Zones are: Hon Chidi Ibe, Owerri Zone, Hon Ngozi Ogbu, Okigwe Zone and Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo for Orlu zone.

The Secretary of the Campaign Council is Hon Marshall Okafor Anyanwu. The letter was signed by the Principal Secretary to the Governorship candidate, Dr Arthur Bruno Ekwelem, dated August 22, 2023.

However, the list has elicited a lot of reactions among Imo people across party lines. While some commended the list as strategically selected, others are of the view that people described as Senator Rochas Okorocha’s “Apostles” dominated the list.

The shock in the list is the story making the rounds that Ex Governor Rochas Okorocha had reconciled with his brother, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

But taking a look at the PDP Campaign Council list, it indicates that the early romance announced by the Press between Senator Anyanwu and Okorocha remains true.

Hon Ozuruigbo, Hon Chief Chidi Ibe and Okafor Anyanwu are all Okorocha’s mentees and political prodigees.

Hon Ozuruigbo, who presently is a two term House of Representatives member for Nwangele, Isu, Njaba, Nkwerre (NINN) is “Okorocha’s Boy” who has remained with the former Governor right from his Days in the Imo House of Assembly.

Chief Chidi Ibe is one of the trusted Allies of Okorocha in Mbaise Nation and Owerri Zone, and was Commissioner during the Okorocha era.

He later was the Director-General of Okorocha’s Campaign Organisation. And when Okorocha wanted to hijack the Igbo Socio-cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, he planted Ibe as his own factional President-General.

Okafor Anyanwu was used by Okorocha as the Pioneer State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, when Okorocha brought APC to Imo State.

Therefore, a convergence of these men speaks volume, and puts a lie on the said reconciliation between Okorocha, and Uzodinma, Imolites concluded.

Meanwhile, many are questioning when Okafor Anyanwu and Ibe joined PDP as they were known to members of APC and ADC respectively, before now.