Hero Newspaper Anniversary Holds Sept 1

All is now set for the anniversary ceremony of the Hero Express Newspapers published by a well- groomed Media Practitioner, Mr Leonard Ajokubi.

The Anniversary is slated for Friday, September 1, 2023, at the New Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, located along ISOPADEC Road, off Federal Secretariat Junction, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.

A release issued in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State by the Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Evangelist Chuks Nwokeji, and made available to newsmen, said that the event would be chaired by a respected personality, Engr. Dr. Emeka Udokporo,(Omekannaya), while a seasoned Journalist and former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dr Amanze Obi, will deliver a lecture titled; “The Media And Challenges of Globalization”.

The Choice of Dr. Obi, who was also the former Editorial Board Chairman of The Sun Newspapers, Lagos, has been described as a unique one by media practitioners and other stakeholders due to his wealth of experience in the Media Sector.

Members of the Local Organizing Committee are calling on stakeholders in the Media Sector, Students of Mass Communication and lovers of the media, to be available to tap from the wealth of knowledge of Dr Obi, as he has a lot to offer.

The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of Hero Express Newspapers to the general public.

According to the release, the Management and Staff of Hero Express Newspapers will also seize the opportunity to honour some prominent personalities for their immense contributions towards a better Society.

The management and Staff of the local tabloid and the Local Organizing Committee of the event, promised it would be informative, educative and highly impactful, and called on the general public to endeavour to grace the event.