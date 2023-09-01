Leave Dibiagwu Out Of Your Woes, Mgbala Community Tells Oguta SOLAD

By Onyekachi Eze

Natives of Mgbala Autonomous Community in the Oguta Council Area of Imo State have issued a stern warning to the Sole Administrator of the Area, Chief Ijeoma Ofili to desist from dragging the Federal Lawmaker representing Oguta/Oru West/Ohaji-Egbema Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu into his woes.

They added that Dibiagwu is their beloved son in whom they are well pleased.

This was revealed during a protest by the people of Mgbala Community to the Imo State Government House, yesterday, August 31, 2023.

The Oguta SOLAD and few others were said to had previously attacked Dibiagwu of exhibiting acts capable of throwing the APC off balance in the upcoming polls.

However, the said accusation against the Lawmaker had led to the latter protest in re-affirmation of their support towards him and the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The protesters who chanted solidarity songs held placards of different inscriptions like; “Ofili should be sacked for the problem he is causing in Oguta LGA; Onwa Oyoko please sack Obinna Jumbo; We are happy with Hon. Dibiagwu; Ofili and Akasambo is our problem, they should leave us alone.

Other inscriptions read thus, “Release our PG Prince Chidi Nwokeocha; Our problem is Obinna Jumbo and not Hon. Dibiagwu; Obinna Jumbo is working against the reelection of Governor Hope Uzodimma”.

Addressing Journalists, High Chief Stephen Ajoku, the Traditional Prime Minister, TPM of Mgbala Autonomous Community disclosed his displeasure of the insults against Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu by the SOLAD and his loyalists.

He stated that the protest carried out on Tuesday against Dibiagwu was not only infuriating, but an insult on the entire Oguta people who massively gave Dibiagwu the mandate together with their sister LGAs Oru West and Ohaji-Egbema.

Chief Ajoku recalled that Dibiagwu singlehandedly constructed one of the best roads, street lights in the area even before he won the House of Reps seat.

The Retired Military personnel seized the opportunity to declare that there is no confusion in Mgbala or neighbouring Communities as claimed.

Ajoku informed newsmen that Hon. Ofili in his quest to torpedo everybody allegedly removed the President General, Prince Nwokeocha without any recourse or any offense traceable to him.

In addition, he said the Traditional Ruler, Eze Blaise Ubah is with the people and is never in support of Ofili’s commando style.

“As emergency as this protest call appear, Mgbala community and entire Oguta LGA is 100% APC compliant. Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu’s concern is how to get the LGA fully delivered for Governor Hope Uzodimma in November 11, 2023 election, anything outside this is total distraction to him. So nobody should mention Dibiagwu’s name recklessly. We voted for him because he is worthy and has long passed the integrity test”, said Chief Ajoku.

He continued by disclosing the people’s resolution on asking Ofili, the Coordinator of Agwa Development Area Obinna Jumbo to allow peace reign and allow the President General Nwokeocha to function effectively for the good of the land.

“Obinna Jumbo is enemy of the community.

They want to hijack power through the backyard, but the people will not accept any of such outcome”, Ajoku added.