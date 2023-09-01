Imo PDP Campaign Council Welcomes Defected APGA Ward Chairmen

The Governorship campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State most profoundly welcome in its fold, the Ward Chairmen of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Owerri zones, who dumped their former party recently as part of efforts to liberate the state.

Speaking during their meeting with the PDP Governorship Candidate at the campaign office, Owerri, the Coordinating Chairman, Hon Sir Maxwell Ebom said that they decided to pull out from the party after seeing that the person parading himself as Governorship candidate does not have any blueprint for the state.

He maintained that in as much as the emergence of the APGA Governorship candidate did not follow due process, it would be a waste of time for them to support a candidate with little or no experience to govern the state.

Hon Sir Ebom therefore stated that having seen the overwhelming supports of the PDP Governorship candidate across the three zones of the state and his desire to make Imo Safe attracted them and other members of APGA to assist in realizing the project.

According to him, while other political parties are parading candidates with questionable records, it is an indisputable fact that the PDP Governorship standard bearer, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu remains the most credible alternative Imo people are yearning for.

The council therefore commends these agents of change led by the Coordinator, Hon Sir Maxwell Ebom for being desirous of partaking in the success story of making Imo Safe Again now that the state is faced with precarious challenges occasioned by the maladministration of the present All Progressive Congress.

The council, on behalf of its Governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu assures the people of the state, including these former APGA officials that no stone will be left unturned in the avowed mandate to secure the state from the stranglehold of the vicious APC government.

In the spirit of brotherhood, the council in collaboration with the leadership of our party will do everything possible to integrate the decamped APGA officials and others into the mainstream of our political vision as a means of reassurance to them for the decision ever taken.

As our candidates, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu and his Deputy, Rt Hon Jones Onyereri are determined to change the narrative vide a new government that will respect the citizens and guarantee equity, fairness and justice, there is need for Imo people to team up with our party to enthrone “Divine Government” that will stop killings, bring back peace and restore the dignity of the state.

While urging other members of various political parties, pressure, religious groups, market unions and youth organizations to join the moving train, the council and its candidates will do well to ensure that everyone is duly respected and accommodated in the scheme of events.