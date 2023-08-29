Imo Guber Nov 11 Election: Uzodinma Set To Announce Campaign Director-General, DG

.As TOE Ekechi, Jerry Chukwueke, Patrick Ekeji Tipped

Indications are that in the coming weeks, the Governor of Imo State, and the candidate of All Progressive Congress APC in the November 11, 2023 Imo Governorship election, Senator Hope Uzodinma will disclose the identity of the Director General of his Campaign Organization.

Trumpeta learnt that the Governor had already made up his mind on who will lead his Governorship onslaught this time around.

Sources told Trumpeta that the Governor has arrived at picking his Campaign Director General from Owerri Zone.

Reliable sources told Trumpeta that the Uzodinma Campaign Director-General may be picked from Owerri North LGA, Ngor Okpala LGA or Mbaise Nation precisely, Aboh Mbaise LGA.

Names being tipped to have been favoured by those asked by the Governor to fish out his Campaign Director-General arrived on Dr TOE Ekechi, Chief Jerry Chukwueke and Chief Patrick Ekeji. Whether these people have been sounded out yet, is what Trumpeta cannot swear.

Sources told this Newspaper that Uzodinma choose to dwell in Owerri Zone for his choice of Campaign D-G, because the Zone is “carrying his second term on their Head”.

It was also said that since Uzodinma is from Orlu Zone, there was no need picking his DG from that same Zone, as it seems his approval for a second term bid by his people is a self accomplished matter.

On Okigwe, it was agreed that the Zone had already benefitted immensely in the Uzodinma first term, as they would qeue in to the project to continue to enjoy.

Chief Jerry Chukwueke hails from Awaka in Owerri North LGA, and is already a Technical Adviser to Imo State Government.

He was a former Vice Presidential Candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, a former Governorship Aspirant in Imo, and recently a Senatorial Aspirant.

He is a known Political Mobilizer, and has friends scattered in Imo across Party lines, and may put all these in use if the dice falls on him to pilot Uzodinma’s second term Train.

Dr TOE Ekechi is a former Commissioner in Imo State, and a former Federal Commissioner representing Southeast, in the North West Development Commission.

He is a known Political Tiger, and led the revolt which culminated in former Governor Rochas Okorocha not planting political dynasty in Imo State, by foisting his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu, as his successor.

It was in TOE Ekechi’s Home in Umuoye, Imerienwe, Ngor Okpala, that the legendary “Imerienwe Declaration” that swept Okorocha out of office was hatched.

TOE Ekechi is an acclaimed Media Guru, and former Commissioner for Information and Strategy under Okorocha.

Another person on the said list is Chief Patrick Ekeji, a former renowned Sports Administrator, and Football icon, who played for Nigeria’s Green Eagles.

He is presently a Deputy Chief of Staff in Government House, Owerri. His wife, who is a former Lawmaker, is a Special Adviser to Imo State Governor.

Ekeji hails from Nguru, in Aboh Mbaise LGA.

Trumpeta was told that, apart from these three gentle men, Governor Uzodinma may play a fresh card and replace the list in the last minute, as nothing is cast on stone yet.

Already, the Major Political Parties in the November 11, Election have picked their Campaign Director-Generals, even Campaign Councils, leaving Uzodinma and APC.