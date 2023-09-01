Unpaid Imo LGA Workers Storm State Secretariat

.Demand Salary Payment, Allowances, Or Vote Against Uzodinma

By Okey Alozie

Unpaid civil servants in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State have started to blow hot over the ill treatment meted on them by the State Government.

The aggrieved workers of the Local Government Areas numbering over 900 said that they are now facing serious hardship because the government of Imo State has refused to pay them salaries for more than 3 years now.

The workers while lamenting their ordeal on Tuesday 29th of August 2023 at the State Secretariat complex located along Owerri Portharcourt road, revealed that the 3R Government led by Dist. Senator Hope Uzodinma has subjected them to undue hardship and endless verification exercise which according to them have not produced any result.

Some of the aggrieved workers who spoke to our roving reporter at the State Secretariat complex vowed to vote against the present government (APC) in the coming guber election if the Governor refused to pay them their 3 years salary arrears.

The aggrieved workers also said that they are surprised to hear that the Governor claimed he had paid all the LGA workers.

The unpaid workers further complained that the Government has been deceiving them by asking them to come for verification every time and at the end nothing will come out of the exercise.

One of the unpaid workers of local government area said he spent over N5,000 on transport while coming for verification.

The worker who was shading tears while explaining things to our roving reporter submitted that she was removed from the pay role for no justified reason and for more than 3 years now, to feed has become a serious problem in her family.

Information revealed that the aggrieved workers allegedly planned to go on rampage and shut down Imo but when those in authority heard of it they fixed another verification exercise to calm the temper.