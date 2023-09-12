Encomium, As Egbema Peoples Forum Honour  Former Minister, Opiah

It was a festival of praises to the Immediate Past Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah, when his kinsmen under the umbrella of the Egbema Peoples Forum, EPF, held a civic reception in his honour at the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Secretariat, Egbema, Imo State.

In consideration of his role as a pacesetter in the field of politics, achievements in human and society developments, elated EPF members, happy with Opiah’s cheerful antecedents honoured him with a civic reception after serving as a Minister of State for Education in the cabinet of immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the President of the Egbema Peoples Forum, Barr Isreal Onyeoyibo, the appearance of Opiah in the political landscape changed the narratives of the Egbema people where they do not need to go far and wide to solicit for assistance and political relevance.

“Let me also inform us that that the arrival of our brother and son, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah has brought us many benefits and developments that would not have been possible if he had not come to the stage”

Barr Onyeoyibo, in the occasion the former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro chaired, while recounting magnificent legacies he bequeathed the people of the area, recalled that it was the instrumentality of Opiah as the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly attracted the building of Skills Acquisition Centre, Abaezi, Egbema which he after years of existence converted to a campus of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede as a Minister.

He said that despite the few period Opiah spent as Minister, he instituted outstanding legacies worthy to mention adding that not only Egbema and Ohaji/Egbema people felt his stewardship but the entire state and Nigerians bear testimony to his servant leadership traits.

The Egbema Peoples Forum Chairman said, “it is on record that many students of Egbema indigene have benefited from Opiah’s magnanimity through the awards of scholarships and overseas programs that we have never been aware that existed and would not have dreamed of benefiting from same. We remain indebted to you and history will continue to project you as one of an illustrious sons of Egbema who will forever be remembered”

The forum used the opportunity to thank the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma for the kind gesture of finding Opiah worthy for appointment while the people requested for government assistance on the state of road leading to Egbema communities.

Speaking at the event, a community leader and Director in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Imo State Office, Engr Tony Okanne said that Opiah is not only a blessing but also a good luck to the people. He described Opiah as a friend and very resourceful leader who cares for the welfare of the people.

Chairman of the occasion, Sir Okiro expressed happiness with the giant strides the former Minister has so far recorded in service to society and humanity adding that the people of Egbema happily associate with him.

In his response, Opiah who served as former member Imo State House of Assembly for Ohaj/Egbema and former House of Reps member thanked the people for the honour and promised to always serve the interest of the people at all times.

The event was witnessed by very distinguished personalities from Egbema clan in both Imo and Rivers States, political appointees, leaders of thought, including the Sole Administrator of Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Prince Marcel Amadioha