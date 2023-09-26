Tribunal Sacks Obowo Assembly Member, Hands Victory To Labour Party

By Onyekachi Eze

The third term outing of the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly who represents Obowo State Constituency, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh may have been scuttled following the Tribunal ruling which declared his rival winner of the March 18, 2023 elections.

At the Imo State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Nasarawa State, the Court yesterday, September 25, 2023 nullified Ibeh’s victory.

It went ahead to order the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to issue the Candidate of the Labour Party, Princess Nkechi Anyanwu Mbachu with the Certificate of Return having duly won the March 2023 Obowo Assembly election.

Tribunal in its judgement ruled that Ibeh’s Certificate of Return be retrieved immediately and same be issued to the woman opponent of the Labour Party.

The Obowo born Kennedy Ibeh had represented his people two successive tenures (2015-2019, 2019-2023).

His third time trial for a third tenure began in June 2023 when he was inaugurated into the 10th Imo State Assembly alongside his colleagues.

Ibeh, a refined Lawyer is said would appeal the ruling of the Tribunal.

He is of the All Progressives Congress, APC.