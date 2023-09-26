Dan Okehi Quits Politics, Drums Support For Uzodinma

As Umunwaoha Ofoise Decides

By Innocent Osuoha.

It was a gathering of who is who in Umunwaoha Ofoise Clan in Owerri West as they converged on Umueze Orogwe, Umunwaoha Ofoise Clan to take a decision which many said was worth the while.

The gathering which cut across political party lines was convoked by a one time frontline politician in the clan, Deacon Dan Okehi, who during his speech, announced his formal retirement from active politics but would want to wear the toga of a Community leader and kingmaker.

Going further, he also revealed that he convoked the gathering to solicit support for Governor Hope Uzodinma as well as formally present to Umunwaoha people their daughter In-law Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru, the Imo APC Deputy Governorship Designate who was physically present, on the occasion, with her spouse Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru(SAN) accompanied by many personalities from Umunoha in Mbaitoli LGA.

He urged the Umunwaoha Clan to reciprocate Governor Uzodinma’s gesture by voting APC because Umunwaoha Ofoise has never had it so good.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Land, Hon Noble Atulegwu enumerated the various favours the Clan has benefitted from Uzodinma’s administration adding that the only way to say “thank you” is to vote APC come eleventh of November, 2023.

Other Speakers included President Ohaneze Ndi igbo, Imo State Hon CJ Ihemedu, Hon Ikenna Elezieanya former member House of Reps, Prof Eugene Opara, Chief Humphrey Anyasodo, Dr Jojo Onwukwe, Ven Chris Mba, Hon Onyinye Steve-Azu, Hon BC Nzimako, the Ekomaru Vanguard of Hope Owerri West, the Group E-18, the Youths, Women, Niger Delta Women Association and Ndi Nze, who all thanked Governor Uzodinma for choosing one of their own as his deputy and assured reciprocation.

Reacting, the Deputy Governor designate, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru went down memory lane, when as a young lady thirty-three ago, she first visited her husband’s maternal home and was highly admired.

She expressed her gratitude to Governor Uzodinma for choosing her and restated why the Governor should be returned to conclude his good works.

She specifically mentioned Governor Uzodinma’s achievements in the area of good road networks, upgrading of the FMC Owerri and former Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, settling the pensioners as well as giving the women and children a sense of belonging.

She appealed, “please show me love by voting Senator Uzodinma for he has done well”.

Highlight of the occasion was the pouring of libation for the success of the Uzodinma/Ekomaru ticket by Ndi Nze Umunwaoha Ofo-ise Clan as led by Nze Emma Nwanebu.