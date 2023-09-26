Nov Imo Guber: OKIPOCA Adopts Uzodimma For Second Term

Okigwe people have unanimously adopt Governor Hope Uzodimma as the candidate they will support in the forth coming governorship election in Imo state.

The people of Okigwe zone bared their heart over the weekend in Obowo Local Government area where they had a strategic town hall meeting under the auspices of Okigwe Political Consultative Assembly (OKIPOCA).

Speaking at the occasion, the President of OKIPOCA Dr Lady Love Ineh said that all over the world, nations and people do attain greatness and social relevance as a result of the patriotic commitment of the few who place general welfare and common good above individual interest and personal gratifications hence Governor Hope Uzodimma is one those people that we have in this Part of the world adding that if not for such men who takes it incumbent upon themselves, as a moral duty to conscientize and arouse the socio-political consciousness of their people in tune with prevailing realities, such a people will continue to wobble in social ignorance and political oblivion while pointing out that Governor Hope Uzodimma has so favoured the people of Okigwe zone more than any other Governor while insisting that he is the only Governor who could be compared to Dee Sam Onunaka Mbakwe.

Addressing the mammot crowed earlier, the chairman of the occasion Hon Maxwell Duru who is a political guru in the zone confessed that since he started playing politics, he has not seen a Governor that Okigwe zone like Governor Hope Uzodimma while pointing out that Okigwe people has no reason not to support Uzodimma.

He assured Uzodimma to go sleep because Okigwe zone will vote for him hundred percent adding that November 11 is a day of compensation and reciprocative gesture to the Governor by Okigwe people.

Some of the Okigwe people who spoke at the occasion, like Hon Okey Anukwem, Hon Greg Owuamanam, Hon Jerry Egemba, Hon Geofrank Ijezie, Hon Dr Emma Mbanusi, Hon Harrison Ejianya, Barr Uche Konkwo etc, all spoke spoke in one voice of how Governor Uzodimma has favoured their zone both in appointments and infrastructural Development.

The highlight of the occasion is the fact that all political appointees from the zone, all political gladiators, all personalities from the zone and professionals were in attendance.