Uzodinma’s Running Mate, Mrs Ekomaru Unveils Support Group, Inaugurates Members

As the November 11 ,2023 Governorship Election draws near with parties and candidates pulling all strings to win the support of the masses, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC, Dr Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru and in order to garner more votes from well meaning Imolites Dr Chinyere Ekomaru has intensified the second term support base of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

At the campaign office of the APC in Owerri, Mrs Ekomaru on Thursday unveiled a powerful support group known as the Ekomaru Vanguard of Hope Support Group (Eko Van Hope).

The occasion offered her the opportunity to Inaugurate the members drawn from all quarters of the state meant to champion the crusade for the re-election of Uzodimma where Mrs Ekomaru is the running mate.

Mrs Ekomaru in her speech thanked party stalwarts members of the support group and all present for coming out enmasse to grace the occasion.

Continuing, she appreciated the support received so far adding that what the governor has done in the past three and half years are enough indices for Imo people to give the second term ambition of Governor Uzodimma serious backing.

While appreciating the support and solidarity towards her, Mrs Ekomaru promised never to disappoint those behind her as she vowed to be a servant leader.

In conclusion, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC asked the support group and the entire electorates in Imo state to ensure they come out en masse and vote the ruling party stating that it is the only credible party that can secure the lives of Imolites.

The state coordinator of the Support Group, Dr Uzopuo Charles Nnamdi who equally spoke at the event appreciated Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru for her motherly role so far towards them as well as her commitments towards carrying everyone along in her project.

Uzopuo further assured that they would solidly stand by her and support the re-election of Uzodimma come November 11 2023.

He mentioned that unveiling of the support group remains a right step in the right direction which indicates that victory is ahead.

Speaking to Trumpeta during the event, the convener of Owere Zonal Assembly, Prince Ikenna Nwankwere who recently defected to APC from Labour Party expressed no regrets over his action.

The one time LP chieftain in Owerri zone stated that he has no regrets dumping Labor Party for APC as Uzodinma has done credibly well in all spheres of human development.

Continuing, he mentioned that the decision of Uzodinma for a female running mate is remarkable.

According to him Uzodimma is gender sensitive as well as appreciates the role of women in politics

Speaking on the significance of Mrs Ekomaru as Deputy Governorship candidate, Nwankwere hinted that it would help generate more votes from the 305 wards for the APC.

Nwankwere mentioned that the ratio of women in attendance is 70/30 which is a clear indication that the women love her and are in support of her.