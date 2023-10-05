TINUBU’S CERTIFICATE SAGA CAUSES CONFUSION IN NIGERIA

.WE CAN’T AUTHENTIC SOURCE-CHICAGO VERSITY CERTIFICATE NOTE FORGED –SAYS PRESIDENCY

Caleb Westberg, the Chicago State University (CSU) registrar, has said the institution cannot authenticate the certificate President Bola Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2023 general elections.

This was based on the testimony of the registrar as also confirmed that President Bola Tinubu applied to the institution as a male.

CSU Registrar, Caleb Westberg disclosed that the institution issued a letter of admission to a male.

According to the report, the official repudiation of Tinubu’s certificate came at a deposition of school officials on Tuesday in Chicago.

According to the publication, an expanded transcript of the session is still being processed.

Westberg was said to have stated that Tinubu’s certificate, dated June 22, 1979, and tendered to INEC on June 17, 2022, was not issued by the school, and its administrators could, therefore, not authenticate its source.

Westberg, CSU’s registrar since November 2020, also said, during the deposition about 5.5 hours, that Tinubu did not apply for a replacement certificate, nor was he ever issued one.

Recall that Federal district judge Nancy Maldonado granted a final order for CSU administrators to turn over all documents relating to Tinubu to the school and sit down for deposition by an adversarial team of lawyers deployed by Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

The school had earlier insisted that Tinubu was its student, entering in 1977 and graduating in 1979.

Westberg said: “President Tinubu applied to the university as a male and a letter of admission was issued to a male.”

The school Registrar also confirmed that one Olajide Adeniji was President Tinubu’s classmate at Chicago State University.

Speaking in Court, Westberg further downplayed claims of the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacting CSU to confirm if Tinubu attended the institution.

Westberg said: “My statement that Mr. Bola Tinubu graduated from CSU was based on the transcripts in our possession.

“I have never met Bola Tinubu. I have never seen him. He did not visit our campus. He does not donate money to the school.

“In the US, Diplomas are considered merely ceremonial documents. In some other countries, it may be considered more. In the US, more reliance is placed on transcripts and not on Diplomas.

“I did not rely on information from public records to come to the conclusion that President Bola Tinubu is the person who attended CSU. I am not aware that the FBI contacted CSU on whether Bola Tinubu attended CSU.

“Between 1979 and when I assumed duties, CSU must have had at least 6 Registrars. I never spoke to Ms. Davies. Some policies have changed over the years. When there is a replacement Diploma, it is done by outside vendors. I don’t know who created Exhibit # 6.

“The institution decided that my name should not be typed on the ‘To whom it may concern’ letter because of the sheer volume of requests I was getting.

“Before CSU, I was at UC, Berkeley and UC, Irving. I’m sure people make mistakes in data entry from time to time. Before this lawsuit, I didn’t know anyone called Bola.

“It was possible that someone assumed Bola to be a female and therefore marked the SouthWest Transcript as such.”