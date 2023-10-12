Nov 11 Election: JAMES ESILE SHOULDERS HOPE UZODIMMA’S RE-ELECTION MANDATE

•HOSTS ONUIMO IMHA CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE

•BAGS CODACORD SHARED PROSPERITY HERO AWARD

By Onyekachi Eze

The Member for Onuimo State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Uba James Esile is no doubt leaving no stone unturned towards the re-election bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma for the forthcoming November 11, 2023 Imo guber election.

This he has demonstrated in different fora by ensuring that his Onuimo LGA is one hundred percent delivered to APC and its flag bearer, Senator Uzodimma.

The Lawmaker who doubles as the President, Fresh Air Movement in Imo State made a re-assurance to Uzodimma’s landslide victory while playing host to his Campaign Council/Inauguration/Thanksgiving Committee who called on him at the State House of Assembly on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

They had come to identify and congratulate him for his victory at the Election Petitions Tribunal case and also to check on him prior to the forthcoming thanksgiving event in that regard.

Hon Uba James Esile enjoined the members of fresh Air to immediately commence door to door mobilization for the re-election of Uzodimma.

He stated that the Governor is a treasure Ndi Imo should be guarded jealousy, adding that he deserved all the endorsement and supports he currently enjoys.

Hon Esile submitted that Governor Uzodimma has performed credibly well more than previous administrations in Imo since 1999 and therefore has qualified for another tenure for consolidation of the projects, policies and programs he has already set on motion.

“Uzodimma’s re-election has become a project of Ndi Imo; eyes have seen, ears have heard, hands have felt the good works he has done and still doing”, says Esile.

Speaking further, he recounted how the Owerri-Okigwe route was a death trap in the past, but received fresh air via thorough construction under the 3R administration.

For other laudable infrastructural developments across the State, the Onuimo IMHA representative advocated that in Onuimo, there is only one political Party, and that is the ruling APC.

Also, he assured them that as their Legislator, he operates an open door policy, where equal opportunity is assured.

They were further commended for campaigning rigorously for him in the last election which saw to his landslide victory.

In addition, he enthused that he is neither power intoxicated nor would divert what is due for them, but is only at the State Legislature to make laws and continue doing those life changing programs that he had been known for.

In reaction, the Director General of Fresh Air Movement in Onuimo, Mr. Simeon Chikwe gladly attested that Esile during COVID-19 distributed palliatives and gave the people a sense of belonging when no one cared to feel the impulse of the downtrodden. Chikwe also alerted that Hon Esile empowered no less than two hundred

Women which held few weeks past.

Again, he recalled that five Children each from the ten INEC Wards were sponsored for WAEC courtesy of the Parliamentarian.

Hon Festus Nwadike in a commendation note to the Lawmaker for his outstanding nature asked that he carry them along in the scheme of things.

Hon. Chidi Alaneme, the Campaign DG and committee Chairman in his remark pleaded that more support should be accorded to Esile because he has shown sagacity and trustworthy.

“Today, we can attest that we have a representative at the Imo State House of Assembly. He is doing well so far and championing the affairs of our Governor’s re-election. We wish him more progress and elevation in his future endeavors”.

In unison, they all reaffirmed their earlier adoption of the governor for the November election.

The solidarity visit was heralded with the presentation of award earlier received in September, 2023 from the Conference of Development Area Coordinators and Members (CODACORD), Imo State, through the Onuimo South Development Area Coordinator, Mrs Olivia Ijeomah to Hon Uba James Esile.

In the award plaque signed by the Chairman CODACORD Imo State, Hon Matthew Nwogu, and Dr Eli E. Dibia, Chairman CODACORD Campaign Council, respectively, Hon Esile bagged the CODACORD Shared Prosperity Hero Award in recognition of his grassroot re-election support to CODACORD projects and the 3R mantra of governor Uzodimma.