ORU WEST STANDS STILL FOR JOE IKUNNA’S 57TH BIRTHDAY EVENT

•RALLIES SUPPORT FOR SAMJONES AHEAD IMO GUBER

By Onyekachi Eze

It was a celebration galore at the country home of a renowned philanthropist, astute Manager and administrator, Chief Joseph Chukwuma Ikunna in his Uzinaumu Mgbidi of Oru West Local Government Area, Imo State, on Sunday, October 8, 2023 as he marked his 57th birthday.

The birthday commemoration drew Captains of industries, Traditional, Religious and Political Leaders from all walks of life who came to celebrate with the political icon.

Men, Women and Children from the Communities in Oru West were elated to identify with him.

Born on October 8, 1966, the celebrant has always reverenced God’s presence in his life and family’s.

The colourful event was spiced up with the performance of different cultural dance groups.

Eulogies from Mgbidi natives, friends and associates were part of the order of the day, especially amongst those who reckoned on the benevolent nature of Hon Chief Joseph Ikunna, and his political dexterity.

Addressing his guests, Chief Ikunna recounted God’s blessings in his life and in the life of his family, not forgetting his ordeals in the hands of security personnel earlier 2023.

He reiterated that the unsavory experience further triggered the celebration.

Chief Ikunna as part of his birthday message enjoined the people not to mortgage their conscience or votes in the upcoming November Guber election, pointing out that currently, it is only the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP that has the will, and ability to govern the State effectively as well as making Imo State safe again.

“My celebration this year is about survival on how God saved me early January. What we are doing today is a survival party.

“At 57, I am not in this State to make money, but to seek the emancipation of the people, Mgbidi and Oru West people.

“I call on all of you to support and massively vote for our Party’s Candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (SamDaddy) and his running mate, Sir Jones Onyereri PhD. They are a perfect match, seasoned Parliamentarians and with the people’s interest at heart. Voting for them will be the best decision anyone would make in November 11, 2023 governorship election”, said Ikunna.

Furthermore, he re-affirmed his unflinching support while expressing optimism that the people would vote rightly.

Former Action Alliance guber candidate from Oru West, Hon. Augustine Asiegbulem while addressing the PDP members earlier disclosed that he is with the PDP for the restoration of sanity in the land.

The PDP family present showered encomiums on Chief Ikunna for his exemplary leadership.

Comrade Finbar Uzoigwe, Secretary of SamJones Youth Movement in Oru West during his address to the cross section of the youths opined that Ikunna has remained a trusted and worthy Leader. They showered prayers on him and wished him well in his endeavors.

Elder statesmen and cross section of Women in their own assertions made resounding complimentary comments on Ikunna for being a worthy son of the land, whose positive empowerments have been massively tremendous in their lives.

The Member representing Oru West State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha who joined the celebrant in cutting the birthday cake described Ikunna as a beloved brother, a pace setter, employer of Labour and philanthropist whose kindness extends across boards.

He recalled that the Industry Ikunna sited at Uzinaumu was a bumper established to employ hundreds of people, but said it only suffered a setback due to zero electricity supply.

In the spirit of the celebration, the campaign train of SamJones landed as a solidarity to the Mgbidi born industrialist.

The PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Sir Jones Onyereri who stood at the instance of the Flagbearer, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, was with the Campaign Director General, Evangelist Mike Ikoku, and others extended warm felicitations to Ikunna.

They were elated on the reception and goodwill that greeted the celebrant by his people and urged him to sustain the tempo.