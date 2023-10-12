Imo Stakeholders In Aba Endorses SamJones, Pledge Support For Nov 11 Election

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Imo indigenes living in Aba during the weekend hosted SamJones Campaign train as they pledge their support and loyalty against the November 11 2023 guber election .

Speaking at City Global Hotel Aba by Ikenna GRA .the convener of the stakeholders forum, Rev Dr Sab Amako said is of essence to do the needful for equity and justice in Imo State.

He stated that indigenes of Imo State comparisoning of Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu Zones have resolved that is time to come out and speak in one voice in support for SamJones governorship election victory come November 11th 2023.

“A lot of things have gone wrong within the state and we the stakeholders in Aba will not keep quiet and pretend as if all is well , while thing have gone wrong in the state “.

The Powerline Prayer Mission INC Pastor also said that all the stakeholders in Aba will mobilize as usual to deliver SamJones in the upcoming election.

Rev Amako used the opportunity to inform the campaign train of SamJones that Imo stakeholder will mobilize all the legible indigenes of Imo State to come out en-mass and vote PDP, as he promised that all their vote will be given to PDP and that they will cast their votes and protect it.

In his contribution, Evangelist Mike Ikuko who is one of the anchor persons in their campaign train, thanked the Stakeholders for having it in mind for recognizing such an event.

He called on them to always spread the good news of SamJones of take back Imo back from it’s lost glory.

Ikuko noted that insecurity will be the thing of the past when SamJones reclaim the mantle of leadership come November 11th 2023.

Earlier in his speech, the deputy governorship candidate under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Rt Hon Jones Onyereri was delighted with the turnout of those who graced the stakeholders forum meeting.

He added that him and his principal will not take the event for granted, he informed them that they are going to do Local Government election once they are elected into office. Insecurity and all the social vices that has eaten dip in Imo will be restored once they become Governor and Deputy.

Rt Hon Jones also said that that Health Centers and dilapidated schools will be a thing of the past, as he said that employment of Doctors have not taken place since the inception of Hopes administration, as he noted that it will be a thing of the past when they come onboard.

Highpoint of the event was presentation of PDP flag to SamJones campaign train to show their solidarity and support to them. Stakeholders in Aba endorses SamJones, pledge support, Loyalty For Nov 11 2023.